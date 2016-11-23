New Program Introduces Students To ‘Public Art’ Benefits

An example of the public art messages painted on rocks by students at Snow Hill Middle and Elementary schools is shown. Submitted Photo

SNOW HILL – Snow Hill students are inspiring individuals throughout their community with a unique public art project.

Under the guidance of art teacher Cindy Sullivan, third-, fourth- and fifth-grade students have painted positive messages on rocks that have been placed in public locations for passersby to find. The project has introduced them to the concept of public art.

“With everything going on in our society our art teacher wanted to do a public art piece that focused on positivity and kindness,” said Tamara Mills, a coordinator of instruction for the school system. “The kids have had a lot of fun with it.”

Sullivan, who teaches art at Snow Hill Middle School and Snow Hill Elementary School, came up with the idea for the “Art Rocks” program after seeing something similar at a convention. Because both schools make an effort to teach children the importance of mindfulness and being kind, she thought a public art project would tie in well. Sullivan explained to them that they were creating art solely to make other people happy.

“It was about being kind and not asking for something in return,” she said. “My students were taught that public art could be made of anything, seen by everyone and always has a message.”

Students painted rocks with encouraging phrases and inspirational pictures. Sullivan said it was a challenge for them to convey happiness with limited space for words. Instead of text, they used colors, shapes and imagery to share a positive message.

“These students had to create a visual to express their text,” she said. “That’s higher order thinking.”

They completed the task with enthusiasm however and were then able to put the rocks around a nearby pond and throughout the Worcester County Public Schools central office. Sullivan hopes to put the remaining stones in a public spot where they’ll be able to brighten the day of the person who finds them.

Many of the rocks are accompanied by a brief description of the “Art Rocks” project and instructions to photograph the rock and post it on social media with the label #ArtRocks2016. A search of the hashtag on Twitter brings up images of the hand-painted rocks found by pleasantly surprised school system employees.

“The kids are excited about seeing the photos pop up on Twitter,” Mills said.

She said the project had been a great way for students to work with emotions and develop an understanding of public art.

“The kids have gotten a sense of being part of a community and encouraging one another,” she said.