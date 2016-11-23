Open Houses Of The Week – November 25, 2016

MILLVILLE
Bishop’s Landing
25513 Fox Point Ln
Daily 10-6
New Community
5 Minutes to Beach
3-5BR Villas & Homes
Lots of Amenities
Beazer Homes
302-235-3024
OCEAN CITY
The Gateway Grand
Oceanfront 48th Street
Daily 10-5
Fully Furnished
3-4BR/3BA
Condos & Penthouses
Mark Fritschle Group/
Condominium Realty
877-260-2710
OCEAN PINES
5 Village Way
Harbor Village
Sat 10-2
Waterfront
4BR/2.5BA Home
Bonus/Office Rm
Colleen Deptula
Coldwell Banker
443-880-3471
WEST OCEAN CITY
Seaside Village
Golf Course Road
Tues-Sun 10-6
New Construction
3BR/3.5BA
Town Homes
Lennar Homes
302-540-0309
OCEAN CITY
Sunburst Townhouse
1600 Philadelphia Ave
Fri-Sun 12-3
3BR Townhouses
Jon Barker
Mark Fritschle Group/
Condominium Realty
410-935-3810
OCEAN CITY
Sunset Island
67th St & The Bay
Fri, Sat & Sun
Condos, Townhomes,
Single Family Homes
Luxury Resort Living
Terry Riley
Vantage Resort Realty
443-880-0512
OCEAN PINES
2 Carriage Lane
Sat 1-4
Waterfront Rancher
3BR/3BA
120’ Bulkhead
Boat Dock/Lift
Anita Kurrle
Coldwell Banker
410-430-7476
WEST OCEAN CITY
Villas at Inlet Isle
Daily 11-3
Waterfront THs
3BR/4BA
PJ Aldridge
Mark Fritschle Group/
Condominium Realty
410-251-7562
OCEAN CITY
1111 Edgewater Ave
Fri-Sun 10-4
New Construction
Direct Waterfront
Boats slips available
Furnished 3BR/2.5BA
Peck Miller
Coldwell Banker
443-880-2341
OCEAN CITY
1521 Teal Drive
Mallard Island
Open Sat & Sun
4BR/2.5BA Home
Tranquil Setting
Backyard Oasis
Maryellen Rosenblit
410-723-8701
WEST OCEAN CITY
Seaside Village
Golf Course Road
Mon-Sat 10-5
Sun 12-5
3BR/2FB/2HB
Town Homes
Mark Fritschle Group/
Condominium Realty
410-524-6400
BETHANY BEACH
Forest Landing
Daily 12-5
Carriage & Villa
Style Homes
Up to 4BR/2500SF
Luxury Upgrades
1st Class Amenities
Ryan Homes
302-539-3462
WEST OCEAN CITY
West Harbor Village
Sat & Sun 11-5
New Construction
Single Family Homes
& Townhomes
3BR/4BR/2.5BA
Dan Demeria
Harbor Homes
443-366-2814
FENWICK ISLAND
Lighthouse Lakes
New Construction
4BR/2.5BA Homes
Carriage&Villa Style
Lakeside Community
Amazing Amenities
Close to Beaches
Ryan Homes
302-524-8900
PITTSVILLE
Strawberry Village
White Richardson Rd
Just off Route 50
Sat & Sun 10-2
An Elegantly
Affordable Living
Community
Atlantis Homes
302-846-9735
FRANKFORD
The Estuary
30118 Islander Beach Rd
Daily 10-6
New Community
Single Family Homes
Many Activities
5 Mins to Fenwick
Beazer Homes
302-217-3724
OCEAN CITY
The Bayview Grand
Direct Bayfront
Between 5th & 6th St
Daily 10-4
4BR/3BA Condos
Kevin Decker
Mark Fritschle Group/
Condominium Realty
443-235-6552
OCEAN CITY
Gateway Grand #1108
Oceanfront 48th St
Saturday 11-2
3BR/3BA
Jon Barker &
Grant Fritschle
Mark Fritschle Group/
Condominium Realty
410-723-6290
OCEAN CITY
Gateway Grand #403
Oceanview 48th St
Saturday 11-2
3BR/3BA
Jon Barker &
Grant Fritschle
Mark Fritschle Group/
Condominium Realty
410-723-6292
OCEAN CITY
Atlantis #1908
103rd St Oceanfront
Sat 12-4
2BR/2BA Condo
Direct Oceanfront
Complete Renovation
Josh Morimoto
Berkshire Hathaway
410-371-2216
OCEAN CITY
Bella Sun #201 & #202
4601B Coastal Hwy
Fri & Sat 11-3
New Construction
Model Units
3BR/2BA Condos
Katy Durham
Coldwell Banker
410-726-2398
BISHOPVILLE
12006 Sunflower Ct
Piney Island
Sat & Sun 11-3
3BR/2.5BA Home
1 Level Floor Plan
Huge Back Yard
Katy Durham
Coldwell Banker
410-726-2398
OCEAN CITY
Village West 2 #45
617 Bayshore Drive
Fri 10-2
Bayfront Townhome
2BR/2BA/1640SF
Boat Lift
Buddy Dykes
Berkshire Hathaway
443-695-4324
OCEAN PINES
37 Duck Circle
Sat 10-2
4BR/3.5BA Home
130’ Waterfront
$100K of Upgrades
Buddy Dykes
Berkshire Hathaway
443-695-4324
OCEAN CITY
El Capitan #104
104 Atlantic Ave
On Boardwalk
Sat & Sun 12-4
Winterfest Drawing
Laurie Duncan
Mark Fritschle Group/
Condominium Realty
443-460-8827
OCEAN CITY
Baywatch 3
203 S Heron Drive
Fri 12-4
Waterfront
3BR/2BA Condo
Billy Barr
Mark Fritschle Group/
Condominium Realty
OCEAN CITY
Sunrise Sea #105
63rd St Oceanside
Sat 11-2
Ocean View
2BR/2BA Condo
Billy Barr
Mark Fritschle Group/
Condominium Realty
OCEAN CITY
Diamond Head #107
80th St Oceanside
Sat 2:30-6
Ocean View
Billy Barr
Mark Fritschle Group/
Condominium Realty