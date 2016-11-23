Pines Offering Children’s Holiday Events Next Month

BERLIN — Area children are invited to celebrate the holiday season in Ocean Pines with special activities designed especially for them.

The festivities will begin on Saturday, Dec. 3 with Breakfast with Santa Claus & Friends. This annual event will be held from 8-11 a.m. at the Ocean Pines Community Center. Breakfast is free for children ages 3 and under, $5 for children ages 4-10 and $7 for ages 11 and up. Donations of toys, games, books or non-perishable food items will also be accepted.

The Reindeer Lane Gift Shop, also held on Dec. 3 from 8-11 a.m. at the community center, is a holiday “store” where children ages 12 and under can purchase gifts for family and friends for $5 and less. Donations for the shop are appreciated.

A free showing of “The Polar Express” will take place on Friday, Dec. 9 at the community center. The doors will open at 6:30 p.m.; the movie will start at 7 p.m. Attendees should bring a blanket or chair to sit on. Light refreshments will be served and all children will receive a movie-themed gift.

Santa will trade his red suit for swim trunks at Swim with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Sports Core Pool. The cost is $6 for swimmers and $3 for non-swimmers. Donations of food and/or toys will be accepted.

Kids can also explore their creativity at two holiday workshops. On Saturday, Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. – noon they can craft Christmas ornaments at the community center. This class is for ages 4-10 and is $8 for Ocean Pines residents and $10 for non-residents.

Then on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 10 a.m. to noon, kids of all ages can drop in at the Ocean Pines Golf Club to create a golf ball ornament and practice on an indoor “driving range” and putting playground. The cost is $5 per person. Online registrations are accepted at OceanPinesGolf.org.

All programs are open to the public.

For more information or to register for an event, call the Ocean Pines Recreation and Parks Department at 410-641-7052. Information regarding additional recreational programs is available at OceanPines.org.