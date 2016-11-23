Radiothon Raises $20K-Plus For Cancer Center Project

Pictured working the phones during the recent radiothon are, from left, Steve Menz, golf professional at “A” Game Golf Academy; Denise Billing, PRMC Foundation president; Lee Gerachis, owner of Malibu’s Surf Shop; and Leighton Moore, owner of Seacrets and Ocean 98 and PRMC Foundation chairman.

OCEAN CITY – Overwhelming community support for a radiothon to benefit the Peninsula Regional Medical Center Richard A. Henson Cancer Institute resulted in more than $20,000 in fundraising to support the project.

On Nov. 11, Ocean 98 hosted a radiothon at Seacrets to raise money for the Peninsula Regional Medical Center (PRMC) cancer center to be located in Ocean Pines.

“I was flabbergasted by the response,” said Leighton Moore, owner of Seacrets and Ocean 98 and chairman of the PRMC Foundation. “But when you think about it, everyone is going to be touched by that deadly disease.”

Moore said the radiothon was essentially a spur-of-the-moment idea prompted by his memories of Jerry Lewis’ famous telethons. He figured a radiothon during Ocean 98’s morning show would generate publicity for the cancer center and provide local residents with a chance to support it financially.

Moore’s idea quickly took hold, and area businesses and community members were quick to donate items for an auction to be held as calls were being taken.

“A whole lot of things were given by the community in rapid fashion,” Moore said.

Donated items ranged from sports tickets to custom surfboards. Highlights included Washington Capitals tickets, Washington Wizards tickets, a custom surfboard from Malibu’s Surf Shop, a custom Ashton surfboard, a deep sea fishing trip on the No Quarter, tennis lessons with Delegate Mary Beth Carozza, a Full Circle performance at a private event, Seacrets’ gold cards and lessons with golf pro Steve Menz.

“It was really amazing and heartwarming to have people give so quickly,” Moore said.

During the four-hour morning show, hosted by David “Bulldog” Rothner, listeners were invited to call in to make individual donations and were also given the chance to bid on the auction items. Moore pointed out donating was made easier by the fact that gifts could be spread over a five-year period.

“Some gave large amounts and some gave small amounts,” he said. “Nothing is unappreciated.”

In all, more than $20,000 was raised. Thanks to the generosity of the Henson Foundation, which is matching the funds for the cancer center up to $2 million, that meant close to $50,000 was raised for the project.

The 20,000-square-foot Richard A. Henson Cancer Institute at Ocean Pines will be located in the second building at the new Delmarva Health Center on Route 589. The institute will offer the latest technology to treat those dealing with cancer.

“That center is going to have everything you need except inpatient care,” Moore said.

He says 40 percent of the cancer patients that see doctors at the hospital’s main campus in Salisbury come from Worcester County and Sussex County. By opening the facility in Ocean Pines, the hospital will be able to minimize driving time for those who are ill.

“It’s very important to get it close to them,” Moore said. “Having to travel is hard.”

The cancer institute is currently under construction and is expected to open by summer of 2017. Anyone interested in donating to the project can call 410-543-7140.