Saltwater Lacrosse Travel Team Tourney Winners

A group of third to fifth grade players from the Saltwater Lacrosse travel lacrosse organization, made up of players from Worcester, Wicomico and Sussex counties, took first place in their age division at the Colonial Challenge tournament in Williamsburg, Va. on Nov. 13. The team is pictured with coaches Doug Hargrove Chris Hoen and Matt Piperno. Submitted photo