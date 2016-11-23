SD High School Future Educators Of America Members Greeters During American Education Week

by

students-bstudents-cStephen Decatur High School Future Educators of America members Dina Sbih and Deja Kellam, left, served as greeters during American Education Week, Nov. 14-18. SDHS opened its doors to over 100 parents and community members throughout the week including Maryland State Delegate Mary Beth Carozza. The delegate is pictured right during a visit with the school’s Advanced Placement United States history students. Carozza shared her professional experiences in government, politics and public relations with the students.