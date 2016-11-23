Seven Seahawks Eye Division 1 Play

Pictured seated, from left, are Lexie VanKirk, Sara Mitrecic, Jillian Mitrecic and Victoria Kerkovich; and, standing, Coach Sara Braniecki, Claire Porter, Rachel Florek and Christina Romano. Photo by Shawn Soper

BERLIN — Seven seniors from Stephen Decatur’s outstanding girls’ varsity lacrosse team last week signed national letters of intent to continue their athletic and academic careers next year at high level Division I programs.

Decatur’s girls’ varsity lacrosse program has been dominant in recent years, reaching the state’s Final Four in the last three seasons and the state championship game two years ago. Along the way, they have collected a handful of Bayside Conference championships and run up remarkable regular season records.

Last year, the Seahawks breezed through the regional championship to return to the state semifinals before falling to Oakdale, 11-10, on a late goal. Decatur finished 15-2 overall last season, thanks largely to a core group of juniors who provided the leadership on and off the field and solid play on the field from one end to the other.

Their accomplishments have not gone unnoticed. Seven of the rising seniors last week signed national letters of intent to continue their careers at the next level at Division I schools. Sisters Sara and Jillian Mitrecic have committed to Queens University of Charlotte and goalkeeper Rachel Florek is taking her game to Towson University.

Claire Porter, the spark plug and catalyst for the Decatur offense, has committed to Old Dominion University. Porter scored 48 goals and dished out 58 assists and was the creator for the Seahawks on the offensive side of the field.

Lexie VanKirk plays all over the field and is a leader and team captain. VanKirk has committed to James Madison University. VanKirk is a three-sport athlete who has been named to All-Bayside teams for soccer, basketball and lacrosse during her time at Decatur.

Victoria Kerkovich, who is another offensive catalyst for the Seahawks, has committed to Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Finally, Christina Romano, whose calm demeanor is a steadying force for the Seahawks, will continue her lacrosse and academic career next year at George Mason University.

“Each of these girls has had a positive impact on this program,” said Coach Sara Branieki. “Having seven of them sign letters to play at the next level symbolizes the hard work, dedication and passion they have for Decatur lacrosse.”

While the seven rising seniors have committed to Division I programs, they still have some unfinished business, and after reaching the threshold of a state championship the last few years, this upcoming season could be the one when they kick that door in.

“Decatur lacrosse will miss these girls,” said Braniecki. “We still have one more year with this group and we have great expectations for the coming season.”