Soccer Standout Makes Commitment

Decatur’s Savannah Schultz has signed a letter of intent to attend and play soccer next year at Robert Morris University. Schultz, center, signed the letter surrounded by teammates and guidance counselors. Photo by Shawn Soper

BERLIN — Stephen Decatur girls’ varsity soccer standout Savannah Schultz last week signed a national letter of intent to continue her athletic and academic career next year at Robert Morris University.

Schultz played just one season at Decatur after transferring last year, but made an immediate impact for the Seahawks. Last week, she signed a letter of intent to continue her athletic career at Robert Morris University in Pennsylvania next year. The senior scored four goals and contributed six assists in her one and only season with the Seahawks.

“Savannah made a major impact on Stephen Decatur soccer in just one season,” said Decatur Coach Maggie Burke. “She taught her teammates and made an impact on the field against every opponent this year.”

Robert Morris is a Division I school in suburban Pittsburgh. The Colonials compete in the Northeast Conference.