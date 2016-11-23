Things I Like – November 25, 2016

by

Coming home to dinner being prepared

My kids experimenting with new food

The smell of beef and dumplings

Old pictures from college

Pulling onto Berlin’s Main Street after a long road trip

Pancakes for breakfast every now and again

Showing my kids new sites

When rain is forecasted but it doesn’t

Splurging on new sunglasses

Being on time

No plans on a weekend day