Things I Like – November 25, 2016

Worcester Tourism Director Wins Statewide Honor; Post-Labor Day School Campaign Also Recognized OCEAN CITY – Industry leaders named Worcester County's own Lisa Challenger Maryland Tourism Person of the Year for 2016. At the Maryland Tourism and Travel Summit held this month in Baltimore, Challenger, who has served as head of Worcester County tourism since 1989, was awarded the honor for her commitment to the industry. "To be…

Fed Judge Blocks President's Overtime Change, Winning Praise From Small Businesses OCEAN CITY – Ocean City area businesses received a reprieve this week after U.S. District Court Judge Amos Mazzant granted a national injunction against new overtime rules that take effect Dec. 1. The Department of Labor (DOL) is expected to appeal the injunction, according to Vanessa Sinders, senior vice president of the American Hotel and…

Online Campaign Stresses Local Donations For Giving Tuesday OCEAN CITY – For the second year in a row, the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore has launched an online campaign to promote local nonprofits on Giving Tuesday. On Nov. 29, with the "Shore Gives More" campaign the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore (CFES) is encouraging area residents to support their local charities….