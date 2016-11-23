Things To Do Around Town – November 25, 2016

Every 1st Friday: Star Charities Volunteers Meet

10 a.m., Ocean Pines Library. 410-641-7667.

Every 2nd Friday: Food Pantry

New Bethel United Methodist Church, 10203 Germantown Rd., Berlin. 410-641-2058.

Every Saturday: Weekly Farmers Market

8 a.m.-1 p.m., White Horse Park, 239 Ocean Parkway, Ocean Pines. Year-round. Locally grown vegetables, fruits, eggs, honey, kettle corn, flowers, artisan breads, seafood, meats, more. New vendors welcome. 410-641-7717.

Every Saturday: Morning Worship

Year-round, 10 a.m., Bible study; 11 a.m., worship, Ocean City 7th Day Adventist Church, 10301 Coastal Hwy. (St. Peter’s Lutheran Church), O.C. 443-397-4005.

Every Saturday-Sunday Through Nov. 20: Airport Drive-In Breakfast

The Ocean City Aviation Association (OCAA) resumes its Saturday and Sunday Ocean City Airport Breakfasts in the Terminal Building, 9 a.m.-noon. Includes coffee, eggs, bacon, sausage, scrapple and potatoes for a suggested donation of $7. All donations directed to the Huey Veterans Memorial Display and Park in anticipation of major repairs due in the spring of 2017. 410-726-7207.

Every Sunday: Atlantic United Methodist Church

Contemporary/Casual Service, 8:30 a.m.; Traditional Service and Children and Youth Sunday School, 10 a.m. Nursery available for both services. 105 4th St., Ocean City. 410-289-7430.

Every Sunday: Morning Worship

10 a.m. Year-round. Holy Communion and Sunday School. Holy Trinity Anglican, 11021 Worcester Hwy., Berlin (between Routes 90 and 589). Nursery available. 410-641-4882.

Every Sunday: Morning Worship

8 a.m. and 11 a.m., Traditional Worship; 9:30 a.m., Contemporary Worship; St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, E.L.C.A, 10301 Coastal Hwy., O.C. 410-524-7474.

Every Sunday: Divine Liturgy

9:30 a.m., St. Andrew’s Orthodox Church, 33384 MacKenzie Way, Lewes. Visitors always welcome. All services in English. 302-645-5791 or visit www.orthodoxdelmar.org.

Every 2nd Sunday: Knights Of Columbus All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast Buffet

8:30-11:30 a.m. Columbus Hall, 9901 Coastal Hwy. (behind St. Luke’s Church), Ocean City. $10 per adult; $6 per child, 8 and under.

Every Monday: Delmarva Chorus, Sweet Adelines

7-9 p.m., Ocean Pines Community Center. Women are invited to learn the craft of acapella singing under the direction of Carol Ludwig. 410-641-6876.

Monday-Saturday: Atlantic General Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Shop

10 a.m.-4 p.m., 10452 Old Ocean City Blvd., Berlin Shopping Center. All profits go to the hospital to support patient care services, new technology and education and to benefit the community. 410-629-1447.

Monday-Saturday: Atlantic United Methodist Church Thrift Shop

10 a.m.-2 p.m., AUMC, 105 4th Street, O.C. Donation drop-off room open 24 hours a day (some restrictions apply). 410-289-4458.

Monday-Saturday: Hospice Thrift Shop

Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Berlin Shopping Center, just off Route 50, 10445 Old Ocean City Blvd., #7, Berlin. Proceeds benefit Coastal Hospice at the Ocean Residence. 410-641-1132.

Monday-Saturday: Shirley Grace Pregnancy Center Thrift Shop

10 a.m.-5 p.m., Bank Plaza, 34407 Dupont Blvd., Unit 3, Frankford, Del. All proceeds benefit the Shirley Grace Pregnancy Center. 443-513-0114.

Every Monday: Berlin TOPS Meeting

5-6:30 p.m., Atlantic General Hospital, Conference Room 1, 733 Healthway Dr. TOPS is a support and educational group promoting weight loss and a healthy lifestyle. 410-251-2083.

Every Monday: Historic St. Martin’s Church Museum

1-4 p.m., 11413 Worcester Hwy., Showell. 410-251-2849.

Every 1st Monday: Free Hypertension Clinics

Hosted by Atlantic General Hospital. Apple Discount Drugs, Berlin, 10 a.m.-noon; Happy Harry’s, Ocean Pines, 1-3 p.m. 410-641-9268.

Every 2nd Monday: Friends Of The Ocean Pines Library

10 a.m. at the library. Refreshments available at 9:30 a.m. 410-208-4014.

Every 3rd Monday: Democratic Women’s Club Of Worcester County

Ocean Pines Yacht Club. Coffee and conversation at 9:30 a.m. followed by 10 a.m. meeting. All are welcome to attend these informative and friendly meetings. 410-208-2969. Club also will be collecting non-perishable food, toiletries and paper products to be shared with a local food ministry. 410-641-8553.

Every Tuesday: Prayer Hour

8:30-9:30 a.m., The Odyssey Church, 2 Discovery Lane, Selbyville, Del. If you or someone you know is in need of prayer. 302-519-3867.

Every Tuesday: TOPS Meeting

5:30-7 p.m., Worcester Co. Health Center, 9730 Healthway Dr., Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy lifestyle; jeanduck47-@gmail.com.

Every 1st Tuesday: Free Hypertension Clinics

Hosted by Atlantic General Hospital. Rite Aid, Selbyville, 10 a.m.-noon. Rite Aid, Ocean Pines, 1 p.m.-3 p.m. 410-641-9268.

Every 1st Tuesday: Ravens Roost 58

6:30 p.m. Seeking new members, a treasurer and members to serve on the Board of Directors. Meets the first Tuesday of every month and for the Sunday NFL games to raise money for local families in need. All activities take place at the 28th Street Pit & Pub. Currently holding a food drive for Sheppard’s Crook. Dues: $20 per year. If interested, stop by 28th Street Pit & Pub.

Every 2nd Tuesday: Adoptions Together Inc.

Support and education group. Adoption issues. Domestic and international adoption families welcome. St. Paul’s Church, Church Street, Berlin. Child care is available. 410-708-2439.

Every 2nd Tuesday: Worcester County Parkinson’s Support Group

2:30-4 p.m., Ocean Pines Library. Speakers, exercises, discussions of current medications and new sources of help. 410-208-3132.

Every 2nd Tuesday: October-May Women’s Club Of Ocean City

American Legion Hall. 410-213-1146.

Every 3rd Tuesday: American Legion Auxiliary

Unit 166. Monthly meeting. American Legion Synepuxent Post 166, 23rd Street, Ocean City. Current members and those interested in becoming members are encouraged to attend.

Every Last Tuesday: Ocean City Beach Singles

Social group for singles 45 and over. 6 p.m. for a pot luck dinner in West Fenwick, Del., to plan activities. Call Pat at 410-629-1444.

Every Wednesday: Ocean City/Berlin Rotary Club Meeting

6 p.m., Captain’s Table Restaurant, in the Courtyard by Marriott, 15th Street and the Boardwalk, O.C.

Every Wednesday: Kiwanis Club Of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City

Meets weekly in the Ocean Pines Community Center. Doors open at 7 a.m.; meeting begins at 8 a.m. 410-641-7330; www.kiwanisofopoc.-org.

Every Wednesday: Square Dancing Classes

7-9 p.m. (all through the winter) Ocean Pines Community Hall. Lessons for all visitors are always welcome. 410-835-3534.

Every Wednesday: Bible Study And Fellowship

6:30 p.m. The Odyssey Church, 2 Discovery Lane, Selbyville, Del. Study topics in a series format. www.theodysseychurch.com.

Every 2nd Wednesday: Autistic Children’s Support Group Of Worcester County

7 p.m. St. Paul’s by-the-Sea Episcopal Church in the library. Child care provided. Invite parents who have children with special needs to attend. 410-352-9959.

Every 2nd Wednesday: Polish American Club

Meets at Columbus Hall, 2-4 p.m. Join the group if you are of Polish or Slavic descent. Helen Sobkowiak, 410-723-2639; Georgia Winecki, 410-524-0521.

Every 2nd Wednesday: Hope For Hepatitis Support Group

Atlantic General Primary Care Office, 11107 Racetrack Rd., Ocean Pines 7:15-9 p.m. 410-213-1741.

Every 2nd And 4th Wednesday: MOPS, Mothers Of Preschoolers Meeting

9:15 a.m., Community Church, Ocean Pines. Free child care so enjoy a mommy’s play date. Visit www. facebook.com/groups/MOPSccop.

Every 3rd Wednesday: Suicide Grievers Support Group

Worcester County Health Department, 9730 Healthway Dr., Berlin. Open to anyone who has lost a friend or loved one to suicide. Quiet listening, caring people, no judgement. 410-629-0164 or visit www.jessespaddle.org.

Every 3rd Wednesday: Women Supporting Women

Breast cancer support group. 10026 Old Ocean City Blvd., #4, Berlin, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. 410-641-2849.

Wednesday-Saturday: Used To Be Mine Thrift Shop

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Supporting Diakonia. Located at the intersection of Route 611 and Sunset Avenue. 410-213-0243.

Wednesday-Saturday: Shepherd’s Nook Thrift Shop

9 a.m.-1 p.m., Community Church at Ocean Pines, Route 589 and Racetrack Road, Berlin. Accepting donations of gently worn clothes and household items.

Every Thursday: Bingo

American Legion Post 166. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., games start at 6:30 p.m. Food and non-alcoholic beverages available. Open to the public. 410-289-3166.

Every Thursday: Food Addicts In Recovery Anonymous

7-8:30 p.m. Ocean View Presbyterian Church, Central Avenue and Church Street, Ocean View, Del. 302-541-0275.

Every Thursday: Chair Aerobics

1-2 p.m., St. Peter’s Lutheran Church Community Life Center, 10301 Coastal Hwy., O.C. Sponsored by St. Peter’s Senior Adult Ministry. Free will offering. 410-524-7474.

Every Thursday: Beach Singles 45+ Happy Hour

4-7 p.m. Harpoon Hanna’s. 302-436-9577 or 410-524-0649.

Every 2nd Thursday: AARP Meeting

AARP Ocean City Chapter #1917. 10 a.m. Northside Park Recreation Center, Ocean City. 410-250-7723.

Every 3rd Thursday: Pine’eer Craft Club Meeting

9:45 a.m., refreshments followed by business meeting and a craft of the month; Ocean Pines Community Center, 239 Ocean Parkway.

Ongoing: Potter’s House Charge Annual Fruit Drive

Help is needed to meet the group’s goal. Fruit is on sale now. New Bethel United Methodist Church, 10203 Germantown Rd., Berlin. Contact any member or the church at 410-641-2058. Food pantry every second Friday.

Nov. 26: Fall Luncheon

Girdletree Ladies Auxiliary. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Oyster or clam fritter sandwich, homemade soups, Maryland crab and peas ‘n’ dumplings, hamburgers, hot dogs, hand-cut fries, chicken salad by the pound, desserts and more. 443-783-6620.

Nov. 26: Fall Luncheon

10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Powellville UM Church, 35606 Mt. Hermon Rd., Powellville. Oyster fritters, homemade soups, chicken salad, barbecue pork platters, many desserts. Eat in or take out. 443-880-8804.

Nov. 27: Thanksgiving Dinner

9:30 a.m. Bring leftover Thanksgiving food to the Odyssey Church, 2 Discovery Lane, Selbyville, Del., and join in a feast and celebration. Service begins at 10 a.m. with dinner immediately following. All are welcome; come as you are. 302-519-3867.

Nov. 29: Free Wellness Seminars

Understanding Substance Abuse as a Mental Health Issue. 9-11 a.m. Nov. 15; 6-8 p.m. Nov. 29. Ocean Pines Community Center. Presented by the Delmarva Free School. 443-493-3985.

Nov. 30: Bible Study-Christmas Experience

Bible study group. Fellowship: 6:30 p.m.; discussion: 7 p.m. Snacks available. Odyssey Church, 2 Discovery Lane, Selbyville, Del. 302-519-3867.

Nov. 30, Jan. 25: Knights Of Columbus Simple Supper

Dinner is served from 5-7 p.m. Cash bar is open. Full meal for only $7. Columbus Hall, 9901 Coastal Hwy. (behind St. Luke’s Church), Ocean City. 410-524-7994.

Dec. 1: Kiwanis Holiday Fruit Sale

Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City fruit sale deadline. Place orders to purchase boxes: 410-208-6719. kiwanisofopoc.-org. Oranges: $23; red grapefruit: $22; box of 50/50 combo: $29. Delivery between Dec. 15 and 18. Proceeds benefit community youth.

Dec. 3: Christmas Bazaar

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Many local vendors, Avon, Origami Owl, LuLaRoe Clothing, Premier Designs Jewelry, Thirty-One, Scentsy, MaryKay,

USborne Books, handmade items that include woodworking, crocheted items, custom-made jewelry and much more! Silent auction, white elephant table, lunch and baked goods. Stevenson United Methodist Church, 123 North Main St., Berlin. 443-735-9222.

Dec. 3: Bishopville Ladies Auxiliary Indoor Yard Sale

7-11:30 a.m. Vendor tables: $15 each or two for $25. Breakfast sandwiches and coffee available for purchase. Bishopville Fire House, 10709 Bishopville Rd., Bishopville. 443-880-6966.

Dec. 4: Christmas Concert

3 p.m. All Hallows Episcopal Church, 109 West Market St., Snow Hill. Sounds of the season with a special performance by the Eastern Shore Madrigal Singers presenting an original cantata, “What a Glorious Night,” arranged by the group with a script by Linda Hinton. Tickets: $10 at the door for adults; $5 for students under 12. 443-944-4402; anglercpt@gmail.com.

Dec. 5: Holiday Performance And Sing-A-Long

7 p.m. Ocean Pines Community Center. Delmarva Chorus. Refreshments will be provided. 301-325-0113.

Dec. 6: American Cancer Society “Holiday Wrappings” Fashion Show

Doors open at 10:30 a.m. Fashion show and luncheon, silent auction, Chinese auction and cash bar. Roland E. Powell Convention Center, 40th Street and bay, Ocean City. Price: $45/person. www.Acsholidaywrappings.org; 443-880-2310; dpappo@aol.com.

Dec. 7: Grace Parker All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast

7 a.m.-noon. Eggs any style, pancakes, buckwheat pancakes, sausage, country ham, homemade biscuits, hash brown potatoes, grits, coffee, tea. $8; carry-out $6. Milk, soda and orange juice available. First Presbyterian Church of Ocean City, 13th Street and Philadelphia Avenue. 410-289-9340.

Dec. 8-9: “Jazzin’ At The Glitz” Musical Comedy

Presented by Versakats Inc., a local, non-profit performance group. Crystal Ballroom, Clarion Fontainebleau, Ocean City. Tickets: $45 includes buffet dinner at 6 p.m. followed by show at 7 p.m. Net proceeds from the performances benefit ovarian cancer research. This original show features a late 1920s theme and includes more than 20 songs of the era. Guests are invited to dress in period costume (optional) and sing along. 410-726-1234; 410-250-4689.

Dec. 9: The Spirit Of The Season

4:30-6:30 p.m. Second Friday fundraiser dinner. Chicken, green beans, baked potato, salad and dessert. Adults: $15; children under 9: $5. Tickets in advance: 443-614-2518. Free Christmas concert at 7 p.m. featuring organists and pianists Elsworth Wheatley and Ty Thopson. A love offering will be taken to benefit the Organ Fund. Stevenson United Methodist Church, 123 North Main St., Berlin.

Dec. 9, Dec. 16, Dec. 23: FORGE

FORGE Youth and Family Academy, 6:30-8:30 p.m. House of Mercy, Route 113, Selbyville, Del. Food, dancing, games, life lessons. All ages welcome. Free to the public. Parents can drop off or stay for the festivities. FORGE is an ecumenical youth and family ministry not affiliated with a particular denomination. 443-366-2813; www.forge-youth.org.

Dec. 10: Christmas Cookie Walk

8 a.m.-1 p.m. Homemade fancy cookies sold by the pound. Make your own selections. Christmas white elephant room. Bethany United Methodist Church, 8648 Stephen Decatur Hwy., Berlin. 410-213-8238; bdm58oct@comcast.net.

Dec. 10: Holiday Craft Fair

Sponsored by Boy Scout Troop #2173. Crafters wanted. Crafts/vendors, Chinese auction. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Breakfast served by scouts. Santa for the kids. 443-365-1225.

Dec. 10: Milton Holiday House Tour

2:30-6:30 p.m. Historic home tour of 13 destinations decorated for the holidays. Tickets: $20 in advance available at The Mercantile, 109 Uniton St., Milton; Salon Milton, 517 Chestnut St., Milton; Lewes Gourmet, 110 Front St., Lewes, Del. $25 day of the event at Women’s Club of Milton booth, Milton Fire Hall, during Holly Festival or Milton Historical Society and Museum, 210 Uniton St., Milton. 302-329-9738 or 302-354-8470.

Dec. 10: Breakfast With Santa

8-10:30 a.m. Powellville UM Church, 35606 Mt. Hermon Rd., Powellville. Hosted by United Methodist Men. Large, home-cooked breakfast buffet, scrapple, sausage, bacon, eggs, biscuits, fruit and pancakes. Agest 12-adult: $8. 443-880-8804.

Dec. 11, Jan. 15, Feb. 19, March 19 All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast Buffet

7:30-10:30 a.m. (or until sold out). Berlin Fire Hall, Main Street. Adults: $9; Carry-outs: $7; Children 5-12 years: $5; Children under 5 eat free (prices subject to change without notice). Menu: Pancakes, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, creamed chipped beef, hash browns, waffles, biscuits, coffee, milk and juice.