Vanishing Ocean City With Bunk Mann – November 25, 2016

The Atlantic United Methodist Church dates its founding from April 25, 1915 when 65 local citizens signed a resolution to request the establishment of a Methodist Church in Ocean City. Land was purchased on the corner of 4th Street and Baltimore Avenue (on the northern edge of town in that era) and a church building was completed in 1919. Reverend Charles Spry was the first pastor.

A parsonage was constructed in 1929 and a meeting room and kitchen added in the years following World War II. The congregation continued to grow and by 1961 had nearly outgrown the original building. When major repairs were found necessary, plans for a new building were made. The current church was completed in 1962 with the stained glass windows from the former building installed. Additions for Sunday School classrooms, a choir room and increased space for the thrift shop were built in succeeding years.

Today’s church plays a major role in the community and serves a large and active congregation. It celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2015.

