Voices From The Readers – November 25, 2016

Annual Appeal Launched

Editor:

Every day a teacher, a bus driver, a guidance counselor or perhaps a school nurse goes above and beyond the call of duty, making a positive and lasting impact in a student’s life by offering special attention, extraordinary compassion, support and guidance.

The Worcester County Education Foundation (WCEF) is launching an annual appeal that allows business owners, parents, grandparents and high school alumni to recognize a school, teacher or anyone in the education field who has impacted a child’s life.

Hearing the words “thank you” from a student or their loved ones is more meaningful than any other type of award or accolade they ever receive. Saying, “thank you,” with a tax deductible contribution to honor our school’s annual appeal in honor of a school, a teacher or staff member, not only pays tribute to great educators and role models who have made a difference in a student’s life but every dollar raised will help provide essential resources needed for teachers and students in our schools.

The school that a donor honors will be sent an acknowledgement letter. A message of appreciation will also be shared with the faculty and staff as well as the community through the WCEF website, newsletters and annual reports. The gift amount will be kept confidential.

The gift of education is precious. To honor a school, teacher or staff member or to learn more about the WCEF Honor Our Schools Annual Appeal, visit www.wced.foundation or call 410-632-5076.

Worcester County Education Foundation

Berlin

Leadership Appreciated

Editor:

We at Coastal Hospice are grateful for – and proud of – the young leaders in our community. They are taking the local tradition of generosity and making it their own.

Last week, a team of young professionals, led by Cole Taustin, who manages Embers and Blu Crabhouse, and Kellie Meehan, who works for Mann Properties, hosted Brews & Bites, a very successful fundraising party to benefit Coastal Hospice at the Ocean. Committee members, all of whom had full-time responsibilities and many of whom are parents of small children, created an event that attracted a generous crowd and showcased some of our region’s best restaurants and craft breweries. The event brought in more than $9,000 from sponsors and guests.

They didn’t do it alone; long-time event volunteers and staff supported the effort – from selling raffle tickets to babysitting the kids. Brews & Bites was a true team effort, and the benefits will be felt for a long time.

Coastal Hospice can meet its goal of putting patients and their families first, thanks to a generous community. It is truly inspiring to find that a new generation of volunteer leaders is continuing a tradition of caring.

Alane Capen

Salisbury

(The writer is president of Coastal Hospice & Palliative Care.)

Race A Key Fundraiser For Ocean City Museum

Editor:

On behalf of the Ocean City Life-Saving Station Museum, I would like to thank all those who came out to support the Museum at our 3rd Storm Warriors 5K run/walk.

One hundred and fifty participants joined us on a cool, crisp beautiful November morning. Sheryl Mitrecic started off the event with her goosebump-inducing version of the Star Spangled Banner. Our very own Representative Mary Beth Carozza emanated enthusiasm as she spurred on the runners. And I know the runners had an eye on the Plak That awards. DJ BK and his tunes added to the festive air of the competition.

We are indebted to our sponsors: American Legion Post 166, Calvin B. Taylor Bank, Bank of Ocean City, Walmart Supercenter, Elks Lodge 2645, Seacrets, The Greene Turtle, The Quillin Foundation, Dunes Manor Hotel & Suites, Faw Casson, Knights of Columbus, Chip Gordy, Farmers Bank of Willards, Buas Enterprises and the Ocean City Development Corporation. We appreciate the media’s efforts to spread the word for us.

OC Trirunning did their usual efficient job of organizing the event. They leave no stone unturned.

Of course, we couldn’t do it without our terrific museum staff and board members.

We at the Museum undertake this event each year to raise funds for a much needed addition to the museum. We have run out of space. There is so much we want to share and only so much room to do it. We have a ways to go but with the continuing cooperation of participants, sponsors and staff I know we’ll get there. Mark your calendars for the second Saturday of November 2017. See you then.

Nancy L. Howard

Ocean City

(The writer is the president of the OC Museum Society.)

Food Drive A Success

Editor:

I would like to thank those members of the Worcester County Bar Association who contributed to the Bar’s Annual Thanksgiving Food Drive. I would also like to thank Sav A Lot, Acme and Food Lion for facilitating delivery of our food.

This year, we were able to provide approximately 353 less fortunate families with a complete Thanksgiving dinner which they could prepare in their own homes. We united once again with Worcester County Gold and Pocomoke, Snow Hill, Buckingham and Showell elementary schools to identify those families with children to attempt to reach our goal that no one in our County should go hungry on Thanksgiving.

I acknowledge that our goal is a lofty one that perhaps will never be completely met. We are proud, however, that as our Thanksgiving Food Drive has grown over the past 15 years, we are getting closer.

Thank you for being our brother’s/sister’s keeper and attempting to take care of our own.

David C. Gaskill

Ocean City

(The writer leads the Committee On Charitable Endeavors of the Worcester County Bar Association.)