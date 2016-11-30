Million Dollar Lottery Winner In Ocean City Still Not Identified

OCEAN CITY — Maryland Lottery officials this week are still looking for the winner of a $1 million second-tier Powerball drawing for a ticket sold in Ocean City last week to come forward.

Last Wednesday, nobody won the multi-state Powerball drawing totaling over $400 million, but a $1 million second-tier winning ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven convenience store on 119th Street in Ocean City. The winning numbers were 7, 32, 41, 47 and 61 and the Powerball number was 3. The unidentified $1 million winner who purchased the ticket at the 7-Eleven store in Ocean City matched all five numbers, missing only the Powerball number.

By mid-week, Maryland Lottery officials said the winner had not yet come forward with the winning ticket and no information on the winner’s identity was available. Incidentally, the 119th Street 7-Eleven, owned and operated by Ocean City Council President Lloyd Martin and his family, will receive a $2,500 bonus for selling the second-tier $1 million winning ticket.