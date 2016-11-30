Traffic Advisories For Berlin Christmas Parade

Photo by Chris Parypa

BERLIN — Berlin’s 46th Annual Christmas Parade will take place Thursday, Dec. 1 at 7 p.m. The rain date will be Thursday, Dec. 8.

The parade is sponsored by the Town of Berlin, Berlin Main Street with the cooperation of the merchants. Categories for the parade include – Adult and School sponsored floats, Performing youth units, Adult and Youth marching units, ROTC marching units, School bands, Crowned Youth, Volunteer Fire Companies, Commercial Units, Vehicle clubs and Antique cars entries. In each category, trophies will be awarded for first, second and third place.

Ocean Downs has generously donated a shuttle to transfer people from the Berlin Intermediate School to downtown Berlin. The shuttle will run approximately every 10-15 minutes from 5:45 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. and then from 8:45 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Attached is the shuttle service route.

The parade route will be closed to all traffic from 6 p.m. to the end of the parade (approximately around 9 p.m.).

Harrison Avenue will be closed to all traffic. Please do not expect to use this road. Only parade entries one through 26 will be permitted down North Main Street after 6 p.m.

North Main Street from the intersection of Route 818 and Route 346 will only be accessible parade entries one through 24 and residents living in that area from 6-9 p.m.

Entries along Bryan Avenue and Franklin Avenue are asked to access their lineup spots via Franklin Avenue where town staff will assist you. Parents must drop off their children at the Graham Avenue and Nelson Avenue intersection or at the intersection of Franklin and Pine/Grice Streets.

Overflow parking can be found at Berlin Intermediate School where a shuttle is available to take you to downtown Berlin. Other overflow parking can be found at Berlin Elementary School or Stephen Decatur Park.

All streets along the parade route will be closed to traffic beginning at 6 p.m.