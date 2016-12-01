A Week In Business – December 2, 2016

The Coastal Association of REALTORS® (CAR) recently traveled to the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) facility in Washington, DC for Leadership Training. The Board of Directors, committee chairs, and staff participated in training, a tour of NAR’s Leadership in Energy & Environmental Design (LEED)-certified facility, and were visited by NAR President Bill Brown. Pictured are Government & Public Affairs Director Sarah Rayne, Director Brandon Johnson, Office Administrator Cindy Canigiani, Treasurer Joni Martin Williamson, Vice President Terrence McGowan, President Don Bailey, Technology Committee Chair Steve Parsons, Education Committee Chair Walt Taraila, Director Joe Wilson, Director Jeff Powell, Finance Committee Chair Chris Jett, Director Courtney Wright, Grievance Committee Chair Sheri Smith, President’s Charity Task Force Co-Chair Lauren Bunting, Secretary Bernie Flax, Immediate Past President Linda Moran, Executive Vice President Page Browning, Strategic Planning Committee Co-Chair Vicki Harmon, Education & Communication Coordinator Marie McFarland, and Membership Services Coordinator Tiffany Taylor. Submitted Photo

Daisy Award Presented

BERLIN – Atlantic General Hospital awarded the DAISY Award for excellence in nursing to registered nurse Anne Watson-Waples at a recent presentation.

Watson-Waples has worked in the ICU for 11 years. She was Atlantic General Hospital’s 2015 Nurse of the Year, nominated by a team of peers and leadership from the hospital. This is her second DAISY award.

One nomination Watson-Waples received stated, “My wife was dying and afraid. Nurse Watson-Waples provided professional assistance but, more importantly she provided comfort to my wife during this tragic time … She showed kindness, and compassion while performing her many duties in ICU. She lifted my wife’s spirits allowing her to address the inevitable end of her life. When my wife was in hospice, Anne Watson-Waples visited, stating only that she ‘was in the area and decided to stop by’.”

Watson-Waples said, “I am once again humbled by this recognition. Some of the greatest moments in my life will always be the bonds I’ve developed and the care I’ve given my patients and their families. It will always be about them.”

Patients and visitors can nominate an Atlantic General Hospital and Health System nurse for the DAISY Award at any time. Nomination forms are available in every hospital department and health system physician office. Awards are bestowed quarterly.