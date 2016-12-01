‘Best Of 2016’ Show To Open At Resort Arts Center

Debbi Dean-Colley displays her mixed media creations during the 2015 Artisan Fair at the Ocean City Center for the Arts. She will be offering her creations again this year on Dec. 2 and 3.

OCEAN CITY — The galleries at the Ocean City Center for the Arts are filled for the holidays this weekend, with the opening art reception on First Friday, Dec. 2 and the annual Artisan Fair on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 2-3.

Friday’s opening reception features “The Best of 2016,” original artwork by artists who received “best of” awards in shows during 2016: first, second or third place or honorable mention. Also in the galleries is the annual all-media juried show by members of the Art League of Ocean City.

The public is invited to the free event from 5-7 p.m. to meet the artists and enjoy complimentary hors d’oeuvres.

The Artisan Fair begins during the First Friday reception, and continues on Saturday from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. In addition to the work of more than a dozen artists, the fair will also feature live music, book signings, kids’ crafts and baked goods for sale. Admission to the artisan fair is free.

Artists offering their work at the fair include Debbi Dean-Colley, Dee Dobson, Dot Truitt, Jason Giusti, Jon Rees, Kathy Denk, Laura Ellison, Maggii Sarfaty, Margery Violetta, Marisa Longo, Mitzi Ash, Pat Ellison and Wendy Helmuth. The work for sale includes jewelry, blown glass (functional and sculptural), ceramics, fiber art including scarves and hats, shell art, and more.

During the fair on Friday night, authors Bunk Mann and Barbara Lockhart will be signing their books, and other authors will be signing on Saturday.

A “Small Works” show fills Studio E with original art in all media under 12 inches, at corresponding small prices.

The Spotlight Artist for December is painter Sandra Esham, a native of the Eastern Shore. She now paints full time after years as an educator and counselor in the Wicomico County school system. Esham paints evocative portraits, luscious still life arrangements and light-filled landscapes.

December’s Artist in Residence is jewelry designer Laura Ellison, who creates bold contemporary designs using mixed metals and resin. Inspired by nature, her pieces are colorful, textured and organic.

All shows will be on display at the arts center until Dec. 31.