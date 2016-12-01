College Degree Not Enough For Three Worcester Prep Students

For three students from Worcester Preparatory class of 2012, Matteo Petrera, Erin Royal and Michelle Stickler, a college degree was not enough. Following graduation from their respective colleges, coincidentally they applied, and were accepted, to the same medical school, the Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University. On July 25, they were reunited on stage once again, but this time at the “White Coat Ceremony” in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Incoming medical students were presented white coats and nametags, symbolizing the class of 2020’s induction into the medical profession. Pictured, from left, are Michelle Stickler, who graduated from the University of Notre Dame; Matteo Petrera, Villanova University; and Erin Royal, University of Delaware.