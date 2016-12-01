First-Ever Artists Giving Back Event In Berlin Deemed A Success

Several Berlin residents and business owners, such as Jennifer Dawicki of The Globe, volunteered during this week’s Artists Giving Back event. Photo by Charlene Sharpe

BERLIN – The perfect combination of giving people.

That, according to Robin Tomaselli, is what made this week’s first-ever Artists Giving Back event such a success. After just a few weeks of fundraising and asking for support from downtown businesses, the Berlin Arts and Entertainment Committee hosted a community-wide meal for close to 200 people Nov. 29. The meal coincided with the international Giving Tuesday Initiative.

“It really was a collaborative effort by everyone in the community,” said Tomaselli, a member of the committee and proprietor of Baked Dessert Café.

As she greeted guests stepping in out of Tuesday’s dreary rain into the warm, cheerful and fragrant interior of St. Paul United Methodist Church, Tomaselli described the quickly planned holiday meal. The concept of a free meal was one committee members realized could have a big impact when they worked with local children on the mural that now adorns the wall of the visitor’s center.

Tomaselli said it was then they realized how important school meals were to many of the kids.

“When they go home, they’re not necessarily fed,” she said.

Tomaselli and the other members of the committee decided to seek the support of both the town’s traditional artists as well as its culinary artists in planning the meal. Mark Huey, Holden Becker and Brian Robertson each donated art work that was sold to raise money for the event. Tomaselli contacted artist Patrick Henry to ask him for help securing a location. He shared news of the event with St. Paul United Methodist Church. Leaders at the Flower Street church were quick to offer their facility and the help of their congregation.

“It’s one of those things God put together,” Henry said. “We as a church are thrilled to be part of community fellowship.”

As financial contributions were being collected and logistics finalized, more than a dozen Berlin restaurants offered to provide food. The Berlin Butcher Shop donated 14 turkeys while Shimar Farms offered up seven hams. Others contributed coffee, desserts and side dishes. Many of the restaurant owners were present Tuesday to serve up their dishes to the people coming through the church doors.

“I think it’s proof positive that there are fantastic people in our community,” Tomaselli said.

In all, there were more than two dozen volunteers giving their time during the meal, which went from 2-5 p.m. Henry and other members of St. Paul United Methodist Church spent much of the day Monday cooking the turkeys, hams and greens and were back in their aprons Tuesday to help serve.

Henry said they were all eager to support the local community. He hopes meals like this one will be hosted any time it’s determined there’s a broad community need.

“I hope we can continue to come together like this,” he said. “This is fellowship. It’s wonderful. It crosses the cultural spectrum.”

In addition to serving anyone who walked through the door, Artists Giving Back volunteers packed carryout meals for more than 50 local shut-ins. Tomaselli said leftovers would be offered to attendees and delivered to Diakonia. Any of the money raised that is not needed to cover the costs associated with the event will be donated to three local food pantries.

“A hot meal is something that could change someone’s day,” Tomaselli said.