Hundreds Expected For Jingle Bell 5K

OCEAN CITY- Hundreds of running enthusiasts are expected to descend on the resort area for the 5th annual Winterfest of Lights Jingle Bell 5K on Sunday, December 4.

The annual event takes place at the Winterfest of Lights at Northside Park on 125th Street. The twilight race takes runners through the animated course of dazzling lights and spectacular holiday displays. Participants dressed in the holiday spirit recent an event T-shirt, hot chocolate, cookies and a ride on the Winterfest Express. The race is scheduled for December 4 starting at 5 p.m. at Northside Park. Last year, nearly 200 runners competed in the event with unseasonably warm weather.

Last year, the top three finishers were Austen Cave, Nathaniel Vincent and Vince Pavic. Among the local runners finishing in the top 50 were Pavic, Salisbury (3rd), Edwin Blanco, Berlin (6th), Tim Robinson, Berlin (9th), Lindsay Candeloro, Berlin (20th), Tristan Dutton, Bishopville (23rd), Evan Pinkney, Pocomoke (29th), Lilly Figgs, Ocean City (32nd), Sara Mitrecic, Ocean City (36th), Lauren Sharkey, Berlin (46th), Jillian Mitrecic, Ocean City (48th), Logan Figgs, Ocean City (49th) and Daniel Berhane, Ocean City (50th).