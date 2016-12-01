JAG Donates $25K To Hospital

BERLIN — The Atlantic General Hospital’s Junior Auxiliary Group (JAG) presented a $25,000 check to Atlantic General Hospital President and CEO Michael Franklin at its recent annual luncheon meeting as a pledge toward the hospital’s Campaign for the Future, a $10 million philanthropic community support initiative.

The campaign will allow Atlantic General Hospital to complete $35 million in capital projects planned under the organization’s 2020 Vision five-year strategic plan. Among them is construction of the new 18,000-square-foot full service John H. “Jack” Burbage, Jr. Regional Cancer Care Center, completion of a women’s health center in West Ocean City, renovation of existing surgical facilities and expansion of emergency services within Atlantic General Hospital as well as improvements to inpatient care areas.

Pictured, from left, are Madalaine How, treasurer; Ashley Furbay, fundraising co-coordinator; Rebecca Taylor, fundraising co-coordinator; Michael Franklin AGH president and CEO; Jill Ferrante, president; Sandy Gillis, membership coordinator; and Jennifer Klepper, welcoming committee coordinator. Not pictured were Dawn Hodge, secretary, and Patricia Ilczuk-Lavanceau, social coordinator. Submitted Photo