Mallards Well Represented On ESIAC Teams

BERLIN- A total of 25 Worcester Prep fall sports student-athletes were named to the 2016 Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference (ESIAC) All-Conference teams including a couple of Player of the Year awards.
The Mallards’ fall sports teams were well represented when the ESIAC All-Conference teams were announced last week including a Player of the Year award for Olivia Bescak and a Runner of the Year award for Carter Hill. Named to the ESIAC girls’ varsity soccer All-Conference team were Olivia Bescak, Madison Bescak, Julie Talbert, Delaney Abercrombie, Emily Copeland, Sarah Savage and Karlie Southcomb. Named to the ESIAC boys’ All-Conference Team were Owen Nally, Brendan Miller, Patrick Petrara, Seth Lewis, Tate Shockley, Aria ZiaShakeri and Cooper Richins.
Named to the ESIAC field hockey All-Conference team were Leigh Lingo, Regan Lingo, Ava Schwartz, Eva Parks, Hailee Arrington, and Katie Emche. Named to the ESIAC varsity golf All-Conference team were Austin Taylor, Colby Hook and Grant Brown. Named to the ESIAC volleyball All-Conference team were Caroline Pasquariello and Sara Young.