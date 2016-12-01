Mallards Well Represented On ESIAC Teams

A total of 25 Worcester Prep fall sports student-athletes were named to their respective ESIAC All-Conference teams when the awards were announced last week including two Player of the Year awards. Pictured above, some of the honored Mallards are pictured with their fall sports trophies. Submitted photo

BERLIN- A total of 25 Worcester Prep fall sports student-athletes were named to the 2016 Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference (ESIAC) All-Conference teams including a couple of Player of the Year awards.

The Mallards’ fall sports teams were well represented when the ESIAC All-Conference teams were announced last week including a Player of the Year award for Olivia Bescak and a Runner of the Year award for Carter Hill. Named to the ESIAC girls’ varsity soccer All-Conference team were Olivia Bescak, Madison Bescak, Julie Talbert, Delaney Abercrombie, Emily Copeland, Sarah Savage and Karlie Southcomb. Named to the ESIAC boys’ All-Conference Team were Owen Nally, Brendan Miller, Patrick Petrara, Seth Lewis, Tate Shockley, Aria ZiaShakeri and Cooper Richins.

Named to the ESIAC field hockey All-Conference team were Leigh Lingo, Regan Lingo, Ava Schwartz, Eva Parks, Hailee Arrington, and Katie Emche. Named to the ESIAC varsity golf All-Conference team were Austin Taylor, Colby Hook and Grant Brown. Named to the ESIAC volleyball All-Conference team were Caroline Pasquariello and Sara Young.