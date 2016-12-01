Man Faces Negligent Manslaughter After Fatal Accident In Pocomoke

POCOMOKE — A Laurel, Md. man has been indicted on criminally negligent manslaughter and other charges following an investigation into a fatal accident in the south end of Worcester County in September.

Around 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 10, the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office along with the Pocomoke Volunteer Fire Company and Pocomoke EMS responded to a motor vehicle crash on Sheephouse Road near Buck Harbor Road in Pocomoke. Responding units located a 2013 Toyota that had left the roadway and struck a tree, causing the driver and passenger to be trapped.

The driver, identified as Timothy Gingrich, 19, of Greenbackville, Va., was extricated and was transported to Peninsula Regional Medical Center and later transferred to Shock Trauma in Baltimore where he was listed in stable condition. The passenger, identified as Logan Moloy, 21, of Fruitland, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The victim was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy.

Immediately following the crash, an investigation was conducted by the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit in conjunction with the Worcester County State’s Attorney’s Office. The investigation determined Gingrich was allegedly under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash and was traveling well above the posted speed limit of 40 miles per hour.

As a result, the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office this week announced Gingrich has been charged with gross negligent manslaughter, criminally negligent manslaughter, negligent manslaughter by automobile while under the influence of alcohol, homicide by automobile while impaired by alcohol, reckless driving and negligent driving. An initial appearance has been set for Jan. 4 in Worcester County Circuit Court.