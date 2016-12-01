McCabe Installed As Librarian For Daughters Of The American Revolution

Jennifer McCabe was recently installed as Librarian for the General Levin Winder Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) by Chaplain Ann Fowler. Her position assists efforts to maintain the DAR’s world class genealogy library in Washington, DC. Pictured, from left, are General Levin Winder Chapter Regent Patricia Ayers, McCabe and Fowler.