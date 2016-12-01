OC Museum Plans Holiday Open House

OCEAN CITY — The Ocean City Life-Saving Station Museum will hold a Holiday Open House on Sunday, Dec. 4, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. at the museum, which is located on the Boardwalk at the Inlet. Admission for the event is free and10 percent off all items in the museum’s gift shop will be offered for the day.

“This is a great opportunity to see our newest exhibit; The Stormy Sixties,” said Curator Sandy Hurley. “It’s also a fun way to pick up unique gifts for friends and loved ones.”

The museum’s gift shop provides excellent holiday shopping with a variety of books for adults and children, as well as exclusive gifts, jewelry, and much more. In addition, the museum will have a line of embroidered clothing and accessories with the museum logo.