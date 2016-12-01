Old Timers Repeat In Alumni Tourney

For the second straight year, Stephen Decatur varsity basketball alumni basketball players from the years 1954 to 1990 won the annual Bragging Rights holiday tournament last Saturday. Pictured above, the weary but happy old-timers team enjoys a moment after the championship. Submitted photo

BERLIN- Seven decades of Stephen Decatur High School basketball history were on display last weekend for the second annual Thanksgiving weekend Bragging Rights alumni tournament and once again the old school team ended up with the championship.

The inaugural Stephen Decatur High School Bragging Rights tournament was held over Thanksgiving weekend last year with dozens of former players from great seasons gone by turning out. The inaugural event was such a success last year that organizers brought it back this year for a second time in what is turning into a holiday tradition.

The alumni tournament, held at Decatur last Saturday, featured eight men’s teams competing in a single-elimination tournament with bragging rights on the line. The oldest group featured Decatur varsity players from 1954 to 1990, with the seven other teams broken up in two-to three-year increments all the way through 2015. The tournament also featured two women’s alumni teams broken down from 1954 to 2000 and from 2001 to 2015.

For the record, in the men’s tournament it was the 1954-1990 team winning the championship for the second straight year. The men’s 1954-1990 team featured a dozen or so players from Decatur’s glory days including the 1970 state championship team. Included on the 1954-1990 roster were Andre Foreman, Gregory Tate, Derrick Fooks, Kevin Fooks, Maurice Smith, current Decatur Head Coach B.J. Johnson, Clifford Spady, Darrell Tunnell, Donnie Brown, Charles Smith and DeAngelo Whaley.