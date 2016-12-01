OP Ladies Golf Association Holds Annual Pink Lady Golf Tournament

The Ocean Pines Ladies Golf Association held their Annual Pink Lady Golf Tournament at the Ocean Pines Golf & Country Club in October to raise money to help provide mammogram screenings through the Eunice Q. Sorin Women’s Diagnostics Center at Atlantic General Hospital (AGH). The association raised the most it’s raised in recent years at $2,079, bringing their total contribution over the past six years to over $6,800. Pictured, from left, are Norma Kessler, OPLGA; Michael Franklin, AGH president and CEO; Janet Stoer, OPLGA Pink Lady Chair; Maria Phillips, director of radiology at the Women’s Diagnostic Center; Tammy Patrick, AGH Foundation development officer; and Stephanie Banks, lead radiology technician at the Women’s Diagnostic Center.