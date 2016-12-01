Open Houses Of The Week – December 2, 2016

Informal Petition Effort Seeks To Rename Park After Retired Mailman BERLIN – A grassroots campaign started by a Berlin resident aims to have the town’s newest park renamed in honor of a well-known mailman. Resident Bill Todd this week started a petition effort to have Berlin Falls Park renamed in honor of James Tingle. Tingle recently retired after more than three decades of delivering mail… Read more »

Ruling In White Marlin Open Case Not Expected Till Fall 2017 OCEAN CITY — After several recent changes in the federal suit involving the alleged winning white marlin in the 2016 White Marlin Open, it is now apparent the case will not be resolved until well after the 2017 event. In late August, White Marlin Open (WMO) officials announced a potential rules violation could disqualify the…

Legislators Pushing For Boating Safety Changes After Summer Incidents; Bow Riding Regs Targeted OCEAN CITY — In the wake of several serious boating accidents in the resort last summer, including a fatal propeller strike that claimed the life of a child in August, Delegate Mary Beth Carozza this week fired off a letter to state boating officials urging them to strongly consider enhanced regulations for bow-riding specifically and…