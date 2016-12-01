Open Houses Of The Week – December 2, 2016

MILLVILLE
Bishop’s Landing
25513 Fox Point Ln
Daily 10-6
New Community
5 Minutes to Beach
3-5BR Villas & Homes
Lots of Amenities
Beazer Homes
302-235-3024
OCEAN CITY
The Gateway Grand
Oceanfront 48th Street
Daily 10-5
Fully Furnished
3-4BR/3BA
Condos & Penthouses
Mark Fritschle Group/
Condominium Realty
877-260-2710
WEST OCEAN CITY
Seaside Village
Golf Course Road
Tues-Sun 10-6
New Construction
3BR/3.5BA
Town Homes
Lennar Homes
302-540-0309
OCEAN CITY
Sunburst Townhouse
1600 Philadelphia Ave
Fri-Sun 12-3
3BR Townhouses
Jon Barker
Mark Fritschle Group/
Condominium Realty
410-935-3810
OCEAN CITY
Sunset Island
67th St & The Bay
Fri, Sat & Sun
Condos, Townhomes,
Single Family Homes
Luxury Resort Living
Terry Riley
Vantage Resort Realty
443-880-0512
WEST OCEAN CITY
Villas at Inlet Isle
Daily 11-3
Waterfront THs
3BR/4BA
PJ Aldridge
Mark Fritschle Group/
Condominium Realty
410-251-7562
OCEAN CITY
1111 Edgewater Ave
Fri-Sun 10-4
New Construction
Direct Waterfront
Boats slips available
Furnished 3BR/2.5BA
Peck Miller
Coldwell Banker
443-880-2341
WEST OCEAN CITY
Seaside Village
Golf Course Road
Mon-Sat 10-5
Sun 12-5
3BR/2FB/2HB
Town Homes
Mark Fritschle Group/
Condominium Realty
410-524-6400
BETHANY BEACH
Forest Landing
Daily 12-5
Carriage & Villa
Style Homes
Up to 4BR/2500SF
Luxury Upgrades
1st Class Amenities
Ryan Homes
302-539-3462
WEST OCEAN CITY
West Harbor Village
Sat & Sun 11-5
New Construction
Single Family Homes
& Townhomes
3BR/4BR/2.5BA
Dan Demeria
Harbor Homes
443-366-2814
FENWICK ISLAND
Lighthouse Lakes
New Construction
4BR/2.5BA Homes
Carriage&Villa Style
Lakeside Community
Amazing Amenities
Close to Beaches
Ryan Homes
302-524-8900
FRANKFORD
The Estuary
30118 Islander Beach Rd
Daily 10-6
New Community
Single Family Homes
Many Activities
5 Mins to Fenwick
Beazer Homes
302-217-3724
OCEAN CITY
The Bayview Grand
Direct Bayfront
Between 5th & 6th St
Daily 10-4
4BR/3BA Condos
Kevin Decker
Mark Fritschle Group/
Condominium Realty
443-235-6552
OCEAN CITY
Gateway Grand #1108
Oceanfront 48th St
Saturday 11-2
3BR/3BA
Jon Barker &
Grant Fritschle
Mark Fritschle Group/
Condominium Realty
410-723-6290
OCEAN CITY
Gateway Grand #403
Oceanview 48th St
Saturday 11-2
3BR/3BA
Jon Barker &
Grant Fritschle
Mark Fritschle Group/
Condominium Realty
410-723-6292