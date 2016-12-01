Operation Christmas Child Shoeboxes Filled By Wilson And Zion United Methodist Congregations

by
community-a

Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes were recently filled by the congregations of Wilson and Zion United Methodist Churches in the Bishopville area. The shoeboxes contained hygiene items, school supplies, and small toys and will be sent to children in over 118 countries around the world. Pictured are youth members and advisors who filled shoeboxes with items collected during their summer Vacation Bible School. Submitted Photos