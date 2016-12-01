Party For Preservation Event To Benefit Lower Shore Land Trust

BERLIN — The Lower Shore Land Trust invites the community to attend its 2016 Party for Preservation on Sunday, Dec. 4 from 4-6 p.m. at the Ocean City Fish Company.

Funds raised through ticket sales and the silent auction will support efforts to enhance the organization’s education programs. Recently the Lower Shore Land Trust has secured a new headquarters of operations in Snow Hill. The facility serves as a resource for the community and fundraising efforts will assist efforts to create a conservation center for the Lower Shore. The facility offers classroom and outdoor space for learning and recreational activities that foster respect and stewardship of the region’s cultural and natural resources.

Since 1990, the Lower Shore Land Trust has conserved over 20,000 acres of working forests, farms and natural habitat critical to ensuring healthy ecosystems and promoting viable towns.

The event is $40 per person and includes hors d‘oeuvres, beer and wine, a silent auction, and live music by Shore Jazz with Holly Lane.

Tickets can be purchased at www.lowershorelandtrust.org or by phone at 443-234-5587.