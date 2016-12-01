Taylor Bank Donates To New Berlin Library Branch

Calvin B. Taylor Bank President and Chief Executive Officer Raymond M. Thompson has announced the bank has made a $25,000 pledge to the Worcester County Library Foundation, which will be used to fund the development and construction of the new Berlin Library.

In recognition of the bank’s donation, the bank will receive the naming opportunity for the Conference Room and Local History Collection to be located within the new library. A check presentation was made on Nov. 29.

Pictured, from left, are Jennifer Ranck, director of the Worcester County Library; Thompson; Charlotte Cathell, director of Calvin B. Taylor Bank and member of the Worcester County Library Foundation Board; and Joseph Moore, director of Calvin B. Taylor Bank, and campaign chair for the Berlin Library Building Fund. Submitted Photo