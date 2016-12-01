Things I Like – December 2, 2016

by

Berlin’s annual tree lighting

Ignoring Cyber Monday emails

Visiting Winterfest each year

The new Maryland license plates

The black Delaware license plates

A heated steering wheel on cold mornings

My kids having vegetables on their Thanksgiving dinner plates

Holiday television classics

A good news surprise

Spotting a familiar face far from home

A tailored suit

About The Author: Steven Green

Alternative Text

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.