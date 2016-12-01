Things To Do Around Town – December 2, 2016

Dec. 2: Caddyshack Classic Mini Golf Tournament

6:30-10 p.m. Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic School. Adult mini golf tournament. Heavy appetizers, beer and wine. DJ Wax. Sponsorships available. Registration open to the public. $45 per golfer includes everything mentioned. rick.-deale@gmail.com. 410-208-1600.

Dec. 3: All-You-Can-Eat Fried Chicken Buffet

11 a.m.-until. Mt. Pleasant AM Church, Willards. Chicken, vegetables, beverages and desserts. Adults: $13; children: $6; under 6 years eat free. Baked table and carry-out. 443-614-9898.

Dec. 3: Breakfast Buffet With Santa

8:30-10:30 a.m. All you can eat. Buckingham Presbyterian Church, 20 South Main St., Berlin. Adults: $8; Kids 3-10: $4; kids 2 and under: free. Tickets available at the door. Reservations recommended for large groups at 8:30 a.m. 410-641-0234.

Dec. 3: Christmas Bazaar

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Many local vendors, Avon, Origami Owl, LuLaRoe Clothing, Premier Designs Jewelry, Thirty-One, Scentsy, MaryKay, USborne Books, handmade items that include woodworking, crocheted items, custom-made jewelry and much more! Silent auction, white elephant table, lunch and baked goods. Stevenson United Methodist Church, 123 North Main St., Berlin. 443-735-9222.

Dec. 3: Bishopville Ladies Auxiliary Indoor Yard Sale

7 a.m.-noon. Lots of vendors. Breakfast sandwiches will be served. Bishopville Fire House, main station. 443-235-2926.

Dec. 4: Christmas Concert

3 p.m. All Hallows Episcopal Church, 109 West Market St., Snow Hill. Sounds of the season, performance by Eastern Shore Madrigal Singers presenting an original cantata. Tickets: $10 at the door for adults; $5 for students under 12. 443-944-4402; anglercpt@gmail.com.

Dec. 5: Holiday Performance And Sing-A-Long

7 p.m. Ocean Pines Community Center. Delmarva Chorus. Refreshments will be provided. 301-325-0113.

Dec. 6: American Cancer Society “Holiday Wrappings” Fashion Show

Doors open at 10:30 a.m. Fashion show and luncheon, silent auction, Chinese auction and cash bar. Roland E. Powell Convention Center, 40th Street and bay, Ocean City. Price: $45/person. www.Acsholidaywrappings.org; 443-880-2310; dpappo@aol.com.

Dec. 6: Christmas Around The World Family Night

5:30 p.m. Ocean City Branch, Worcester County Library. Christmas traditions from around the world. Make a German Christmas pickle. Snacks provided. Children 3 years old and up with caregivers. 410-524-1818.

Dec. 7: Grace Parker All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast

7 a.m.-noon. Eggs any style, pancakes, buckwheat pancakes, sausage, country ham, homemade biscuits, hash brown potatoes, grits, coffee, tea. $8; carry-out $6. Milk, soda and orange juice available. First Presbyterian Church of Ocean City, 13th Street and Philadelphia Avenue. 410-289-9340.

Dec. 8-9: “Jazzin’ At The Glitz” Musical Comedy

Presented by Versakats Inc., a local, non-profit performance group. Crystal Ballroom, Clarion Fontainebleau, Ocean City. Tickets: $45 includes buffet dinner at 6 p.m. followed by show at 7 p.m. Net proceeds from the performances benefit ovarian cancer research. Features a late 1920s theme, more than 20 songs. Guests are invited to dress in period costume (optional) and sing along. 410-726-1234; 410-250-4689.

Dec. 9: The Spirit Of The Season

4:30-6:30 p.m. Second Friday fundraiser dinner. Chicken, green beans, baked potato, salad and dessert. Adults: $15; children under 9: $5. Tickets in advance: 443-614-2518. Free Christmas concert at 7 p.m. featuring Elsworth Wheatley and Ty Thopson. Love offering to benefit the Organ Fund. Stevenson United Methodist Church, 123 North Main St., Berlin.

Dec. 9-10: Christmas Bargain Book Sale

Friday, Noon-4 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Ocean City Branch, Worcester County Library. Get a bundle of books for $2; fill a gift bag for $3. 410-524-1818.

Dec. 9, Dec. 16, Dec. 23: FORGE

FORGE Youth and Family Academy, 6:30-8:30 p.m. House of Mercy, Route 113, Selbyville, Del. Food, dancing, games, life lessons. All ages welcome. Free to the public. Parents can drop off or stay for the festivities. 443-366-2813; www.forge-youth.org.

Dec. 10: Children’s Christmas Party

11 a.m. Ocean City Branch, Worcester County Library. Stories with Santa, refreshments. 410-524-1818.

Dec. 10: Christmas Cookie Walk

8 a.m.-1 p.m. Homemade fancy cookies sold by the pound. Make your own selections. Christmas white elephant room. Bethany United Methodist Church, 8648 Stephen Decatur Hwy., Berlin. 410-213-8238; bdm58oct@comcast.net.

Dec. 10: Holiday Craft Fair

Sponsored by Boy Scout Troop #2173. Crafters wanted. Crafts/vendors, Chinese auction. 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Breakfast served by scouts. Santa for the kids. 443-365-1225.

Dec. 10: Milton Holiday House Tour

2:30-6:30 p.m. Historic home tour of 13 destinations decorated for the holidays. Tickets: $20 in advance; $25 day of the event. 302-329-9738 or 302-354-8470.

Dec. 10: Breakfast With Santa

8-10:30 a.m. Powellville UM Church, 35606 Mt. Hermon Rd., Powellville. Hosted by United Methodist Men. Large, home-cooked breakfast buffet, scrapple, sausage, bacon, eggs, biscuits, fruit and pancakes. Ages 12-adult: $8. 443-880-8804.

Dec. 11: Lower Shore Resource Parent Association Christmas Party

4-7 p.m. Pot-luck dinner. Delmarvalous Occasions Ballroom, second floor, City Center, 213 West Main St., Salisbury. vincent.knoepfel@g-mail.com.

Dec. 11, Jan. 15, Feb. 19, March 19 All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast Buffet

7:30-10:30 a.m. (or until sold out). Berlin Fire Hall, Main Street. Adults: $9; Carry-outs: $7; Children 5-12 years: $5; Children under 5 eat free (prices subject to change without notice). Menu: Pancakes, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, creamed chipped beef, hash browns, waffles, biscuits, coffee, milk and juice.

Dec. 17: Flapjack Breakfast Fundraiser

8-10 a.m. Applebee’s, West Ocean City. Sponsor: Ladies Auxiliary of the Ocean City Volunteer Fire Company. Funds raised to help firefighters and cadet program. Appearance by Santa. Tickets: $8; $4 for children 6 and under. 443-359-2014.

Dec. 17: Parents “Time-Out”

2-5 p.m. Bethany United Methodist Church, 8648 Stephen Decatur Hwy., Berlin. Relax or handle holiday preparations. Free afternoon of activities, crafts and games. Space is limited; reserve a spot: 443-614-3870.

Dec. 18: Dark Night Worship

7 p.m. Bethany United Methodist Church, 8648 Stephen Decatur Hwy., Berlin. For those not feeling the joy of the Christmas season (grieving, suffering, feeling lonely). Quiet music, lighted candles, comforting Scripture and readings. 410-641-5194.

Dec. 19: Card-Making For Adults

2 p.m. Ocean City Branch, Worcester County Library. Create homemade Christmas cards, listen to music and enjoy refreshments. 410-524-1818.

Dec. 24: Christmas Eve Candlelight Family Worship

7 p.m. Bethany United Methodist Church, 8648 Stephen Decatur Hwy., Berlin. Children’s Nativity pageant, Christmas carols, Holy Communion and candle-lighting. 410-641-5195.

Jan. 3: Family Night “PJ Party”

5:30 p.m. Ocean City Branch, Worcester County Library. Come in PJs, read bedtime stories, have coloring sheets and nighttime snacks. For children 3 years old and their caregivers. 410-524-1818.

Jan. 25: Knights Of Columbus Simple Supper

Dinner is served from 5-7 p.m. Cash bar is open. Full meal for only $7. Columbus Hall, 9901 Coastal Hwy. (behind St. Luke’s Church), Ocean City. 410-524-7994.

Jan. 15: God’s Country Crossroads Gospel Concert

6 p.m. Friendship United Methodist Church, 10537 Friendship Rd., Berlin. No tickets required. Love offering. Refreshments following concert. www.friendshipchurch.us.