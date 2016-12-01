Voices From The Readers – December 2, 2016

Thanks To Officials For Making OC Great

Editor:

I would like to commend the Town of Ocean City for the recent election. Your newspaper did a great job in coverage of the election event.

I would like to Congratulate John Gehrig on his election and thank Doug Cymek for his outstanding service to our town. Doug was caught up in the numbers game but his service to our town was exceptional. John Gehrig brings great experience to the council.

We are truly blessed by the return to service of Mary Knight, Dennis Dare, and Tony Deluca. They have served our city well.

I am part of the “Silent Majority” who do not attend Town Council Meetings but I do read your paper and always tune in to Comcast Channel 4 to follow the council proceedings.

I campaigned vigorously for the incumbent slate and hope our citizenry realizes they operated not as a “clique” ( as has been reported by the media), but as an independent group who sought an effective compromise to town problems rather than a personal win for ego.

I also would like to thank our outstanding Mayor Rick Meehan, who ran unopposed (as well he should) and has dedicated so much to our town’s success.

My children and grandchildren always look forward to vacations in Ocean City. They come from Texas, Oregon, Colorado and Maryland. We are so blessed to call Ocean City our home. If only the national politics could mirror our local politics, our country could excel even greater.

Thanks to our elected officials, our public servants, our volunteer organizations and our citizenry, for making Ocean City the “Jewel” of the Eastern Shore that it is and will continue to be in the future.

Bob McCarthy

Ocean City

Opposed To Cell Phone Towers In Communities

Editor:

(The following is a copy of a letter sent to the Maryland Public Service Commission and the company proposing to install utility poles throughout Ocean City.)

As a resident of the Town of Ocean City, Maryland, I am writing to express my strong opposition to the installation of the proposed 18-38.5 foot tall utility poles for telecommunication antennas throughout our residential communities. There are a number of residential areas in Ocean City, including my own Caine Woods, where utility wires and cables are buried underground. Throughout many of our communities, there are no telephone or utility poles.

I served on the City Council of the town for several years. During my tenure, the elected officials made a concerted effort to have as many poles as possible removed and replaced with underground utilities. Whenever a new project is built, city officials strive to work with the developers and the utility companies to underground wiring so as to avoid poles and above ground wiring.

Ocean City’s geographic proximity to the Atlantic Ocean makes it highly susceptible to hurricanes, Nor’easters and strong winds. The potential for dangerous downed poles and overhead wires is great. It is critical for the public safety of our residents and visitors to reduce the number of poles in our Town. To now begin placing new poles in our residential communities would be a major step backwards.

I feel that there are ample tall structures along Coastal Highway that are able to accommodate the new antennas. Thank you for your attention to this matter.

Vincent dePaul Gisriel, Jr.

Ocean City

Illegal Dumping In Area Needs Attention

Editor:

(The following letter was sent to the Worcester County Commissioners with a copy forwarded to this publication.)

I have been a landowner since 1982 and a resident since 1995 and am very happy with the local government. I am concerned with the bad actions by some county people as pertains to recycling.

At least twice weekly, I or my wife visit the recycle center in front of Walmart on Route 50 to deposit paper, glass, cardboard or plastic. I often see dumping of large items, mattresses, TVs, furniture and other large household stuff. Not only is this illegal but also irresponsible.

My suggestions are as follows:

Place a roll-off there. I know it may encourage dumping, but people are doing it anyway. This could save county workers from having to load this trash and save time and money in the long run. Light up this area with solar-fed lights to discourage dumping. This area is very dark at night and people can just dump under cover of darkness. Place continuous loop security cameras at this and other recycling centers to capture images of cars and people and then prosecute them for this activity. All or some of these actions could deter or stop this from happening.

Please consider some or all of these actions to make county cleaner.

George Rosenstock

Berlin

Campaign Successful

Editor:

The 2016 Holiday Gifts For Our Soldiers campaign was very successful, thanks to the public for your generous donations collected during October.

This annual event began in 2003 and continues to grow each year. The Salisbury National Guard sent a large truck and four soldiers on Sunday, Nov. 20 to pick up your donations. The soldiers were thrilled with the amount of items collected and send everyone a well-deserved “thank you.”

Our service men and women deployed to protect our great country really appreciate these items. For some, it may be all they receive for the holiday since they are separated from their families.

All of us in Star Charities extend our heartfelt thanks to all the people, organizations, businesses and the media for your support in making this year’s Holiday Gifts For Our Soldiers an outstanding success.

We wish everyone a very Merry Christmas and a blessed happy holiday season.

Anna Foultz

Ocean Pines