Walker, Greenwood Earn Bayside South Honors

Decatur’s Alton Walker, pictured above in a game against Wicomico this season, was named Bayside South Player of the Year when the conference awards were announced last week. Photo by Shawn Soper

BERLIN- The Stephen Decatur boys’ varsity soccer team’s highly successful 2016 campaign did not go unnoticed with the Seahawks earning several Bayside South post-season awards last week including a Player of the Year award for Alton Walker and a Coach of the Year award for Jamie Greenwood.

The Seahawks went unbeaten in the regular season, the only blemish on their schedule a 1-1 tie with rival Bennett, and won the Bayside South championship. The Decatur boys reached the sectional final in the state Class 3A-East tournament before bowing out with a 1-0 loss to Chesapeake. When the Bayside South awards were announced last week, the Seahawks were well represented.

Defender and team captain Alton Walker was named Bayside South Player of the Year, while Coach Jamie Greenwood was named Bayside South Coach of the Year.

Joining Walker on the All-Bayside South first team was Andy McKahan, while Tyler Keiser was named to the All-Bayside South second team. Earning Honorable Mention awards for the All-Bayside South teams from Decatur were Kevin Beck, Wyatt Church, Robbie Duke, Jake Forrester, Chris Leitgeb and Noah Shockley.

On the girls’ side, Parkside’s Blair Vilov was named Bayside South Player of the Year, while Snow Hill’s Jim Mattingly was named Bayside South Coach of the Year. The Decatur girls were also well represented on the All-Bayside South teams.

Savannah Schultz and Lexie VanKirk were named to the All-Bayside South First Team. Mallory Vara and Brigitte Ardis were named to the All-Bayside South Second Team. Earning All-Bayside South Honorable Mentions from Decatur were Rachel Florek, Victoria Kerkovich, Jillian Mitrecic, Claire Porter, Christina Romano and Jess Wharton.