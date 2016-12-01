We Remember Those We Have Lost – December 2, 2016

Hazel Augusta Williams

BERLIN — Beloved wife, mom, grandmother and great grandmother Hazel Augusta Williams of Berlin went to join her savior on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016 after a fulfilled blessed life of 75 years.

Hazel was born to the late William G. and Sarah Mildred Lynch Sinnamon on March 27, 1941.

She is survived by her husband, Johnny Williams, of 45 years. She is also survived by five children, son, JH and Denise Williams, daughter, Teresa and Bill Scott, son, Allen and Kim Mumford, daughter, Belle and Mark Widgeon, and son, Doug and Chrissy Williams.

Hazel has 12 grandchildren, Heather and Ray Layton, Kristie Maxa, Beau and Marie Williams, Shawn and Jennifer Scott, Alex and Jessica Scott, Lauren and Jesse Truitt, Cole Mumford, Jocelyn Aydelotte, Bailey Goslee, Peyton Goslee, Zoie Williams and Gracie Williams. Her great grandchildren are Lucas, Asher, Harleigh, Marlow, Reuben, Levi, Olive, Hunter, Angeline, Brantley, Skylar, Ryleigh, and Grayson.

Hazel also has numerous nieces, nephews, and two adopted grandsons, David Gears and Jeffrey Voss. She was preceded in death by her brother, Bill Sinnamon; her sister, Mildred Humphreys; and great grandson, Robby Korb.

Hazel was never shy and always smiling. She never encountered a stranger. Her life was partnered with her husband by her side operating the family business. Hazel’s life was committed to her family and this was displayed in her daily life. Hazel went to work outside of the home later in life for the Worcester County Board of Education. Hazel spent many years serving the Lord and was a member of Friendship United Methodist Church in Berlin and Garden Grove Church in Winter Haven, Fla.

The family welcomes you to join the celebration of Hazel’s life on Sunday, Dec. 4 at Melson’s Funeral Home located at 43 Thatcher Street in Frankford, Del. The viewing will be held at 1 p.m. with the service following at 2 p.m.

The family would like to offer a very special thank you to Coastal Hospice for their compassionate care.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, Md. 21802 or Friendship United Methodist Church, 10537 Friendship Road, Berlin, Md. 21811 in memory of Hazel.

