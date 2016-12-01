Worcester Prep Seventh Grader, Pranay Sanwal Wins First Place And A Second Place Team Trophy At National Chess Day Scholastic Tournament

Worcester Prep seventh grader, Pranay Sanwal won first place in the K-8th grade category U1000 and a second place team trophy with his WPS Chess Club team at the 2016 Delaware National Chess Day Scholastic tournament on Oct. 8. The event, sponsored by the Delaware Chess Association, was held in Wilmington, Del.