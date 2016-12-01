Worcester Prep Upper School Teacher Receives $500 Exxon Mobil Educational Alliance Program Grant

Cato Inc. representative Kathleen Abercrombie and her daughter, Worcester Preparatory School 10th grader Delaney Abercrombie, present Upper School science teacher Tom Westcott with a $500 Exxon Mobil Educational Alliance Program grant. Westcott plans to use the grant to take his AP Biology students on an ecology canoe trip.