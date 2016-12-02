Authorities Issue Police Impersonation Warnings After Thursday Night Incident

SNOW HILL — Maryland State Police are searching for three suspects who reportedly impersonated police officers when they stopped a woman traveling through Worcester County Thursday evening and assaulted her before taking money and jewelry.

The victim is a 38-year-old female from Brooklyn, N.Y. She was treated for exposure to pepper spray and examined at Peninsula Regional Medical Center before being released.

The first suspect is described as an African American male with short hair and a full beard. He was wearing a black suit, white shirt and tie.

The second suspect is described as an African American male who is bald, with no facial hair and was wearing black pants and a white shirt. He was carrying a small black handgun.

The third suspect is described as a white male with either a shaved head or short hair. He was wearing a zippered black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

The vehicle the suspects were using is described as a black Chevrolet SUV, with unknown Maryland registration plates. The victim reported the vehicle was equipped with red and blue flashing lights.

Shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday, Maryland State Police from the Salisbury Barrack responded to a 911 call from the victim, who said she was driving away from the location where she had been pulled over, assaulted and robbed by the three suspects. The victim was told to pull over and troopers would locate her.

Troopers found the victim in the area of Powellville Road and Webb Road in Powellville. The investigation indicates the victim was stopped and assaulted in the area of Whiton Road at Snow Hill Road in Worcester County. After the incident, she began driving away from the area before calling police.

The victim stated she was driving from New York to Norfolk, Virginia in a rented vehicle. She said when the suspect vehicle activated the red and blue lights, she pulled over, thinking it was a police vehicle. She said the first suspect approached the driver side of the car and sprayed pepper spray into the vehicle before spraying it onto a towel that he held over her face. The victim, who is pregnant, said she got out of the car and was punched in the stomach by the first suspect.

The victim said the second suspect was holding a small black handgun and wearing a gold badge on a chain around his neck. He stole her purse, which contained cash and an ornately jeweled belt of great value. The victim said the third suspect remained at the rear of the suspects’ vehicle.

The three suspects left the scene in their vehicle. A search throughout the night for the suspects has had negative results.

Anyone who may have seen these vehicles stopped in the area of Whiton Road and Snow Hill Road yesterday evening, or who may have seen a vehicle matching the suspect vehicle description, is urged to contact Maryland State Police at 410-749-3101, or 410-641-3101. Callers may remain anonymous.