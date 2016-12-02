Berlin Christmas Parade Results

Photo by Chris Parypa

BERLIN — Eighty-three entrants participated in Berlin’s 46th Annual Christmas Parade on Thursday night.

The parade, which is funded through donations from Berlin area businesses, is sponsored by the Town of Berlin and Berlin Main Street.

The following represents the results of the parade, starting with first through third places.

Marching Bands: Snow Hill High School, Pocomoke High School and Stephen Decatur High School.

School Sponsored Floats: Showell Elementary School, Ocean City Elementary School and Buckingham Elementary School.

Fire Companies: Berlin, Powellville and Ocean City.

Youth Marching Units: No entries.

Vehicles or Vehicle Clubs: Ocean City Classics, Kirk Davis Classic Cars and Bad Monkey.

Antique Cars or Clubs: Wainwright family, Cropper Towing and 3 Guys Fire Apparatus.

Youth Performing: OC Stars, Seaside Dance Academy and Stephen Decatur High School Choir.

Youth Sponsored Floats: Ocean City Worship Center, Berlin Little League and Forge Youth and Family Academy.

Adult Sponsored Floats: Pet Threadz, Assateague State Park and Berlin Heat Dance Team.

Commercial Units: Trimpers, Little Miss Lovely Floral Design and Delmarva Unleashed.

Adult Marching Units: Boggs Disharoon American Legion Post 123, Duncan Showell American Legion Post 231 and Ocean City Ladies Volunteer Auxiliary.

Motorcycle Clubs: Eastern Shore Ruff Ryders.

ROTC Marching Units: Snow Hill, Pocomoke and Stephen Decatur.

Crowned Youth: Worcester County Farm Bureau and Jr. Women’s Club of Worcester County