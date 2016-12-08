A Week In Business – December 9, 2016

Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage recently celebrated the opening of its new office on 64th Street in Ocean City after closing the former office at 104th Street. Employees, Ocean City Chamber of Commerce officials and Realtors are pictured surrounding Branch Manager Lynn Mauk and CBRB Regional Vice President Shawn Guzzo during Monday’s ribbon cutting. Photo by Jeanette Deskiewicz

Development Plans Announced

SELBYVILLE – Carl M. Freeman Companies has announced the acquisition of 140 acres along Robinsonville Road in Lewes, Del. for its newest development, Tidewater Landing.

The acquisition comes after years of thoughtful planning and coordination with state, county and local community members. Beginning construction first quarter 2017, the master-planned community will feature 195 single-family homes, a pool and clubhouse.

Tidewater Landing joins a flourishing Freeman portfolio of successful family-friendly communities that includes Sea Colony, The Preserve, The Cove, Bear Trap Dunes and Bayside, all located in coastal Delaware.

“Tidewater Landing is a stunning property with breathtaking views and access to Love Creek,” said Michelle D. Freeman, president and CEO of Carl M. Freeman Companies. “It’s the next great destination for making lifelong memories. Our team is ready to expand the Freeman magic at the Delaware beach.”

New Bank Branch Planned

BERLIN — Raymond M. Thompson, president and CEO of Calvin B. Taylor Bank, has announced the bank has received final regulatory approvals to establish its 11th branch and has purchased a pre-existing bank building on the island of Chincoteague, Va. at 4116 Main Street.

The Chincoteague branch will be the bank’s first branch to be located on the Eastern Shore of Virginia. Building modifications and renovations have been contracted to Gillis Gilkerson Contractors of Salisbury. Completion of renovations is estimated to be end of first quarter of 2017.

“We are delighted to be expanding onto Chincoteague and the Eastern Shore of Virginia market, and will bring with us a locally owned and operated, responsive community bank culture focused on prospering the residents and businesses of the area,” said Thompson.

Employee Retirement

OCEAN CITY — Dolores Conn recently retired from the Town of Ocean City after a career that spanned nearly two decades.

Beginning her career in Ocean City in 1996, Conn was hired part time in the City Clerk’s Office. Conn also held positions in the Ocean City’s Public Works Department and at the Ocean City Airport before eventually landing a full-time position as Human Resource Specialist in 1998. While her formal responsibilities included payroll, recruitment and new employee orientation, she also assisted the department with various special projects and tasks.

“I would like to thank the Mayor and City Council for allowing me to serve the town for nearly 20 years,” Conn said. “I have enjoyed my time working for the Town of Ocean City in every capacity that I served, but I will especially miss my colleagues at City Hall and my lifelong friends in the Human Resource Department.”

According to Ocean City Human Resource Director Wayne Evans, Conn’s retirement is bittersweet for the department.

“We will miss Dolores, not only for what she contributed to the town professionally but the demeanor she brought personally as well,” Evans said. “She is an instrumental part of our department and she will be truly missed.”