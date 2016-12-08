Canyon Effort Could Hinge On New Administration

The economic risk for hundreds of local families associated with a federal sanctuary designation for an offshore fishing canyon far outweighs in significance the potential environmental and conservation advantages of such a label. We know that, but convincing the federal government will be a battle.

Earlier this fall, the National Aquarium launched an online petition effort to secure support for placing the nation’s first Urban National Marine Sanctuary designation on the Baltimore Canyon, one of the most important offshore fishing grounds in the mid-Atlantic.

Aquarium officials have verbally assured the fishing industry there are no plans at this time to impose restrictions or limitations on recreational or commercial fishermen if this designation is approved. Without an official clause in the formal legislation, should it get to that point, the fishing industry is skeptical and scared of this designation. They have every right to be and precedent shows limits will be the reality in the future.

Once something is deemed a protected resource by the federal government, cumbersome regulations and restrictions usually grow in short order. They often happen in short order and without input being weigh-ed or at least valued.

The fishing community’s message was heard clearly at this week’s meeting at City Hall. As a result of a favorable vote, the Town of Ocean City has sent a blunt letter expressing its concerns with this designation. Presumably, Worcester County, and maybe even Sussex and Accomack counties, will also be asked to do something similar.

A merged stance from the local government bodies and articulate lawyer speak are valued in this effort to oppose the designation, but far weightier will be testimony from those on the water. Therefore, if the campaign against this designation wants to truly create a stir, a combination of bureaucratic pressure and testimony from individual fishing industry personnel should be planned.

At this early point in the process, many questions surround the proposal. Will the new administration and a new Secretary of Commerce view this as a necessary course of action? Are 1,700-plus signatures of online support a true call for action for this canyon designation? What activities will this designation allow or forbid in the submarine canyon? How much will change? Will there be clauses written into the legislation calling for commercial or recreational fishing to not be limited?

After getting support from local governments, we believe legislators should press this matter and communicate concerns with the effort with the new Trump administration, which might be more open to hearing them than the Obama administration based on traditional party preferences on stringent environmental interference in people’s livelihoods.

A sharply worded letter from congress representatives have reportedly been sent to the administrator for NOAA. All of these efforts taking place simultaneously will be the best course of action for derailing this concerning effort.