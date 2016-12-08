Council Relaxes Plumbing Permit Requirements

OCEAN CITY — After months of often contentious debate, the Mayor and Council this week finally put to rest an ordinance change that will relax the permitting and inspection process for the simplest of plumbing jobs.

Last spring, the council began a debate on a proposed ordinance that would amend an outdated section of the building code that requires even the simplest of household plumbing jobs, such as replacing a toilet or dripping faucet, to be completed by a licensed plumber only after pulling the requisite permit from the city. The existing code also required city staffers to inspect all permitted plumbing projects.

Naturally, all projects requiring projects requiring moving lines or replacing pipes that connect into the city water and sewer system should be completed by a professional, but a simple household job still fell under the same permit and inspection process. To that end, the Mayor and Council last spring embarked on an effort to streamline the process and relax the regulations for the most basic household plumbing projects and after several debates and multiple incarnations, the council on Tuesday approved the final version on second reading, essentially codifying the changes.

The code amendment initially included single-family residential properties, multi-family properties including condominiums and commercial properties. However, after considerable debate, the council agreed to remove multi-family and commercial properties from the ordinance change.

Another section in the code amendment covered inspections. After considerable debate, the council voted to remove “shall” have the simplest of plumbing jobs inspected by the city to “may” request an inspection. That would allow property owners who did their own plumbing projects to request an inspection if they weren’t sure of their work, but would not require it.

The code amendment leaves intact the section that would require permits and inspections for any plumbing project that requires the removal or replacement of any new material behind the wall, above the ceiling or underground.

In November, the Mayor and Council approved on first reading the ordinance change as amended on a 5-2 vote with Councilman Dennis Dare and former Councilman Doug Cymek opposed. When it came to a vote on final reading on Tuesday, Dare was the lone dissenting vote. Dare said he still had concerns about public safety with weekend warriors completing plumbing jobs that could ultimately impact the municipal water and sewer system.

“I have to vote against it,” he said. “I know a man’s home is his castle, but I have a couple of problems with it. The real issue is I feel a responsibility to protect the public. That’s why it’s in the national code, but we’re going to relax it.”

Dare also voiced concern about property owners doing projects in multi-family or condo buildings that could impact other residences. Dare cited an example of a plumbing project gone wrong in a condo building that caused damage to other units. In that case, the property owner who ultimately caused the damage was held responsible.

“They were able to have the responsible party and insurance pay for the damages,” he said. “Without that, I’m not sure that would have happened.”

Councilman Wayne Hartman pointed out the condominium associations could set their own regulations more stringent than the town’s code and approving the amendment would only streamline the process for the simplest of jobs.

“This doesn’t allow the average handyman to become a licensed plumber,” he said. “The condo associations can set their own parameters and they can more stringent than this. This just streamlines the process and allows homeowners to do the simplest of plumbing jobs without a permit.”