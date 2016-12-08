Decatur Girls Start With Solid Road Win

BERLIN- While the Decatur boys were dominating Cambridge-South Dorchester at home on Tuesday, the Seahawk girls were taking care of a little unfinished business of their own as the embarked on the 2016-2017 campaign with a 39-23 win on the road against the Vikings in the season opener.

The Decatur girls went 22-4 last year and repeated as Bayside Conference champions, but higher expectations were dashed when the Seahawks fell to Glenelg in the 3A-East region championship game by a single point at 45-44. Like the boys’ varsity team, the Decatur girls are hoping for a shot at redemption and a return to the regional championship and beyond when they take the court this year and they got the new season off to a good start with a decisive 39-23 win over Cambridge-South Dorchester on the road on Tuesday.