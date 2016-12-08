Forty-Nine Wor-Wic Community College Students Inducted Into The Alpha Nu Omicron Chapter Of Phi Theta Kappa

Forty-nine Wor-Wic Community College students were inducted into the Alpha Nu Omicron chapter of Phi Theta Kappa during a ceremony held recently at the college campus. The new chapter members include Megan Englishmen, Linda Catherine Johnston, Katheryn Rinaldi, Anne Silva and Alexandra Tushup of Berlin, Maliyah Martel and Allison Willey of Bishopville, Ja’Onna Campbell, Savannah Cox and Roger Riggin of Crisfield, Alison Shores of Dames Quarter, Jeanne Kotiash of Delmar, Md., Virginia Predeoux and Jessica Strange of Fruitland, Tina Adams and Jasmine Jones of Hebron, Brian Banks and Sarah Lewis of Newark, John Bunke and Jenna Ramadan of Ocean City, Heather Reeser of Parsonsburg, Magdalene Graves of Pocomoke City, Deshawn Carr, Krystina Engel, Barbara Grey and Aaron McCready of Princess Anne, Kimberly Adams, Gavin Callahan, Kelly Carey-Christianson, Josh Downes, Colby Fisher, Cassandra Gillette, Larry Gilmore III, Kevin Godwin, Taylor Hudson, Junice Jean, Marlan Lee, Hector Lugo, Adam Maixner, Tanesha Mondestin, Brian Nickerson, Marissa Sears, Sherrie Shatney, Gina Vides, Abbas Yarali and Saemmul You of Salisbury, Lakesha Hines of Snow Hill, Kelli Bradshaw of Tylerton and Keilly Frump of Dagsboro, Del. On the Left, students from Worcester County are shown. On the right, are students from Wicomico.