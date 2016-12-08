Hair Cuttery Partners With Local Veteran’s Organizations To Show Support For Our Troops Through Share-A-Haircut Program

by
community-a

The Hair Cuttery, a division of Ratner Companies, partners with local veteran’s organizations such as the American Legion to show their support of our armed service men and women through its Share-A-Haircut program. Every haircut purchased by Hair Cuttery patrons on Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11 meant a free haircut certificate will be donated back to a veteran. Above, Amanda Lockwood, center, graphic artist for the Ranter Companies, presented 350 free haircuts to the Ocean City American Legion Auxiliary Unit #166 President, Marie Gilmore, left, and Nicole House-Blanc, president of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit #123 Berlin to be dispersed to local veterans, thanking them for their service. Submitted Photos