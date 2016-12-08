Hair Cuttery Partners With Local Veteran’s Organizations To Show Support For Our Troops Through Share-A-Haircut Program

Proposed Reg Would Ban Bow-Riding In State Waters; Change Likely To Take Effect Before Summer OCEAN CITY — New regulations prohibiting bow-riding on vessels could be in place as soon as next spring after a productive meeting last week between the area’s representatives in Annapolis and state boating officials. In the wake of several serious boating accidents in the resort last summer, including a fatal propeller strike that claimed the… Read more »

"Uncle Tony" Legacy Endures Offshore With Lasting Memorial OCEAN CITY — Roughly nine miles off the coast of Ocean City, a quiet memorial and final resting place of a beloved long-time resort local, who passed a year ago this month, is now symbolically teeming with life as part of growing artificial reef site. Tony Meredith, known reverently and affectionately as "Uncle Tony" by…

Ocean City Letter States 'Unconditional Opposition' To Fishing Canyon Designation OCEAN CITY — Calling a potential designation of the offshore Baltimore Canyon as the nation's first Urban National Marine Sanctuary potentially "devastating" to the multi-million dollar fishing industry, resort officials this week agreed to send a letter of opposition to state and federal representatives. In October, National Aquarium officials announced they were seeking an Urban…