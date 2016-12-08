Hardwire President Featured Speaker For National Defense Program At Daughters Of The American Revolution Meeting

Hardwire President and Chief Operating Officer Emily Tunis was the featured speaker for a National Defense program at a recent meeting of the General Levin Winder Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR). Tunis described how the company has solved challenging military and defense problems such as armoring U.S. Mine Resistant Ambushed Protected (MRAP) vehicles.  She also brought samples of armored products. Tunis is pictured with General Levin Winder Chapter Regent Patricia Ayers, left.