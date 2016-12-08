Hundreds Turn Out For Reindeer Run

BERLIN- The 9th Annual Reindeer Run holiday 5K through the streets of Berlin last weekend was once again a huge success with nearly 300 runners competing.

The annual race, which has become a fixture on the local holiday schedule since its inception eight years ago, started in front of the The Globe on Broad Street and wound its way through the streets of historic Berlin before ending up with a finish line at the Burley Oak Brewery. Proceeds from the race sponsored by Live Long Fitness and produced by OC Tri Running benefited Worcester Youth and Family Services. A total of 283 runners competed in the Reindeer Run last Saturday, many of whom were dressed in holiday garb. For the record, Kent Pecora of Philadelphia finished first, while Parker Harrington of Ocean City finished second and Nick Traud of Snow Hill finished third.