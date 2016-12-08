Life Sentence For Nephew’s Death

SNOW HILL — A Pocomoke man was sentenced late last week to life in prison without the possibility of parole after being found guilty in September on first-degree murder of his 3-year-old nephew.

On Saturday, May 2, 2015, a Virginia couple dropped off their son at the Pocomoke home of Kevin M. Sewell, then 27, and his wife. Sewell was the child’s uncle and the couple had dropped the 3-year-old off at his house for an overnight visit. When the child was returned to the couple the following day at their home in Accomack County, he had suffered severe trauma to his head and abdomen along with other injuries. The child was taken to Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughter in Norfolk where he died of injuries sustained while in his uncle’s care.

Sewell was later indicted on charges of first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree child abuse-death and neglect of a minor. His wife Amanda Sewell, was also charged with first-degree child abuse-death and neglect of a minor. In September, a Worcester County jury found Sewell guilty of first-degree murder and other counts and a pre-sentence investigation was ordered.

Back in court last Friday, Sewell was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Amanda Sewell faces charges of accessory after the fact-first-degree murder, child abuse resulting in death and neglect of a minor. Her trial has been set for February.