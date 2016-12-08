Mallards Split Pair To Start Season

BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s boys’ varsity basketball split its first two games of the 2016-2017 season this week, beating Holly Grove and falling to Laurel with both games on the road.

The veteran Mallards are deep and talented this year with six seniors and four juniors on the roster, all of whom gained valuable experience during last year’s Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference (ESIAC) championship season. The seniors include Tate Shockley, Luke Buas, Owen Nally, Patrick Petrera, Adam Pizza and John Repass. The talented junior class includes Brendan Miller, Brenner Maull, Sam Cantello and Tucker Brown. Rounding out the rosters are sophomores Colin Miller and Cooper Richins, each of whom are expected to make big contributions this year. The Mallards opened their season with an impressive 69-36 win over Holly Grove on the road last Wednesday. On Friday, the Worcester boys fell to Laurel, 48-37, also on the road.