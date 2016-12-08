Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic School Collects Personal Care And Food Items For Seton Center

Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic School recently collected personal care and food items for the Seton Center, a multi-purpose neighborhood community center located in an area of Princess Anne. Items were delivered by the MBS Student Council on Nov. 17 when the students learned more about the Seton Center. The MBS student council includes Emily Selba, Lilly Jones, Taylor Barrett, Lauren Kemp, Julianna Fohner, Jacob Shoup, James Barrett, Hayes Peterson, Julia Carlson and Griffin Jones.